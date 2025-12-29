A Ghanaian man in Germany has been commended for his advice to persons desirous of pursuing a master’s degree in Germany

He focused his attention on graduates with Second Class Lower and Third Class degrees, sharing insights on what such persons must do to be able to study in Germany

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man

A young Ghanaian man has also motivated many people desirous of studying in Germany, even those without a high Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

A Ghanaian man details how Ghanaians can pursue Master's degrees in Germany. Image credit: @garrykwabenadwomoh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the young man, @garrykwabenadwomoh, stated that a person who has a Second Class Lower or even Third Class degree can still be offered the opportunity to pursue a master’s programme in Germany.

He explained that the challenge lies in choosing the right universities when applying for study abroad opportunities.

In this vein, he advised that individuals with a Second Class Lower or Third Class degree should not focus solely on securing admission into top universities in Germany, noting that admission to such universities can be difficult.

Man admonishes Ghanaians who want to study in Germany. Photo credit: @DMP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rather, he suggested that such graduates should consider schools that can offer admission, provided they are offered the programmes they desire.

"I know someone who had a Third Class and has been admitted to study a master’s in Germany under the free tuition program," he said.

A lady who joined the video midway agreed with the advice, encouraging Ghanaians eager to study in Germany to adhere to the guidance provided.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 3,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Advice on Studying in Germany

Social media users who commented on the video shared their opinions and asked questions about the opportunities offered.

Yaw Dwarkwaa asked:

"This is very thoughtful of you. God bless you. My only concern is whether I would need to be fluent in German to be offered admission to study at a university. I am asking because some people say it will be difficult to live in the country without speaking German."

Daniel Prade Aidoo stated:

"How can I obtain a scholarship to study in Germany, as I cannot afford the blocked account requirement?"

+49.🇩🇪 replied:

"Please, please, please give us a list of universities that accept low GPA or Third Class students."

John Apasipanga added:

"They should not try University of Mannheim with lower GPA, lol."

Muller665 indicated:

"I have a Second Class Upper from UCC Agriculture. Which school can I apply to?"

Source: YEN.com.gh