2025 would go down in history as one of the years Ghana endured the most national mourning. Like other sectors, the entertainment industry was not spared the anguish of losing some of its most influential figures.

Mawuli Semevo, Daddy Lumba, and Dada KD are among the prominent Ghanaian entertainers we lost in 2025. Photo source:@edinamatatsi, @realdaddylumba, @dadakd

The deceased personalities, spanning various entertainment sectors, left behind legacies that helped shape Ghana's creative industry.

Below is YEN.com.gh's, compilation of the list of prominent Ghanaian entertainers who left the earth's surface in the year.

1. Teddy Osei

Francis Osei, known as Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Afro-pop band Osibisa, passed away on January 14, 2025, in London.

Osibisa founder Teddy Osei passes away at 89. Photo source: @tv3_ghana

He was buried at Chirapatre in Kumasi on April 5 after a grand state funeral in Accra. Born on December 17, 1935, he passed away at 89.

Watch a video of Teddy Osei's funeral on YouTube below:

2. Taidu

Junka Town actor, Taidu, known in private life as Abdulai Tahiru, passed away on February 9, 2025.

Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, And Other Ghanaian Stars Who Passed Away in 2025

The late actor's co-star in the Junka Town movie, Debbie Jackson, shared the sad news of his passing on social media. While the circumstances surrounding Taidu's death remained undisclosed, his unexpected departure devastated supporters nationwide.

His funeral was held at Kojokrom in Takoradi on Sunday, February 16. He was 41.

Watch the video on Taidu's passing below:

3. Mawuli Semevo

Actor Mawuli Semevo passed away on February 20, 2025, from complications arising after sustaining serious injuries in a residential fire incident, two weeks earlier.

Actor Mawuli Semevo at a function before his accident and eventual passing. Photo source: @tv3_ghana

The 68-year-old performer was known for his contributions to productions such as A Stab in the Dark and the television programme YOLO.

He was buried on April 5, 2025, after a state funeral. Ahead of his burial, his colleagues held a vigil in his honour.

Watch a video of Mawuli Semevo's funeral below:

4. Ama Endorsed

Influencer and interior designer, Ama Endorsed, known privately as Comfort Esime Adzigbli, passed away on April 17, 2025. Reports indicated that she had been ill for a short while.

Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, And Other Ghanaian Stars Who Passed Away in 2025

The news of her passing threw social media into a state of mourning as she had celebrated her 29th birthday on February 17.

Ama Endorsed was buried in her hometown of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, after a burial service at the St Francis of Asisi Catholic Church at Ashalley Botwe in Accra.

The May 24 burial service was well-attended, with John Dumelo joining Keche Joshua and others to pay their last respects.

Watch highlights of Ama Endorsed's funeral below:

5. Dada KD

Dada KD, also known as Nana Kwakye Duah, renowned for vocal delivery and touching love songs passed away on May 16, 2025, after being rushed to the Gbawe SDA Hospital in Accra.

The late Highlife musician Dada KD poses in a photo from 2023. Photo source: @utvghana

The 56-year-old was scheduled to perform at a concert in London, a few days before his passing.

The singer was buried on September 20, 2025, after a state funeral, which was originally scheduled for September 6 and later postponed.

Watch video of Dada KD's funeral below:

6. Daddy Lumba

The biggest of the 2025 celebrity deaths happened on July 26, 2025. Highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, considered amongst Ghana's most distinguished musical talents, passed away at the Bank Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after a brief illness.

Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, And Other Ghanaian Stars Who Passed Away in 2025

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on September 29, 1964, Lumba was a few months away from his 61st birthday.

He was buried on December 13, 2025, after a long tussle and legal battle over his funeral.

Watch a video of Daddy Lumba's funeral below:

7. William Addo

Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, known to many as Akpatse, passed away in the early hours of November 22, 2025, after years of health struggles.

Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, And Other Ghanaian Stars Who Passed Away in 2025

His family confirmed his demise in a Facebook post shared on November 24. Born in 1953, he was 72. William Addo is yet to be buried.

Watch a Facebook video of William Addo receiving help from MzGee below:

8. Maame Tiwaa

The gospel music community also lost one of its icons, Maame Tiwaa, a beloved singer from the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo group.

Maame Tiwaa is the main singer for Yaw Sarpong's Asomafo Band. Photo source: @utvghana

Maame Tiwaa passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025, just a week before Daddy Lumba's funeral. A statement from Yaw Sarpong's manager, Nana Poku Ashis confirming her passing gave no details about her

Watch a performance by Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong below:

9. Aseibu Amanfi

Veteran highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi, known privately as Kwabena Owusu, passed away on December 28, 2025.

Aseibu Amanfi is reported to have passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025, after battling a short illness. Photo source: @kofitv

A close associate who confirmed the news, indicated that the legendary singer had been ill for some time before his passing.

The family is yet to announce arrangements for his burial and funeral.

Watch a performance by Aseibu Amanfi below:

