Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, and 7 Other Ghanaian Stars Who Sadly Passed Away in 2025
- The year 2025 saw Ghana lose some prominent entertainment personalities, including musicians and actors
- Highlife great Daddy Lumba, actor Mawuli Semevo, and veteran musician Aseibu Amanfi were among those lost
- YEN.com.gh brings a list of these stars whose demise shook the nation and saddened their fans
2025 would go down in history as one of the years Ghana endured the most national mourning. Like other sectors, the entertainment industry was not spared the anguish of losing some of its most influential figures.
The deceased personalities, spanning various entertainment sectors, left behind legacies that helped shape Ghana's creative industry.
Below is YEN.com.gh's, compilation of the list of prominent Ghanaian entertainers who left the earth's surface in the year.
1. Teddy Osei
Francis Osei, known as Teddy Osei, the leader of the famous Afro-pop band Osibisa, passed away on January 14, 2025, in London.
He was buried at Chirapatre in Kumasi on April 5 after a grand state funeral in Accra. Born on December 17, 1935, he passed away at 89.
Watch a video of Teddy Osei's funeral on YouTube below:
2. Taidu
Junka Town actor, Taidu, known in private life as Abdulai Tahiru, passed away on February 9, 2025.
The late actor's co-star in the Junka Town movie, Debbie Jackson, shared the sad news of his passing on social media. While the circumstances surrounding Taidu's death remained undisclosed, his unexpected departure devastated supporters nationwide.
His funeral was held at Kojokrom in Takoradi on Sunday, February 16. He was 41.
Watch the video on Taidu's passing below:
3. Mawuli Semevo
Actor Mawuli Semevo passed away on February 20, 2025, from complications arising after sustaining serious injuries in a residential fire incident, two weeks earlier.
The 68-year-old performer was known for his contributions to productions such as A Stab in the Dark and the television programme YOLO.
He was buried on April 5, 2025, after a state funeral. Ahead of his burial, his colleagues held a vigil in his honour.
Watch a video of Mawuli Semevo's funeral below:
4. Ama Endorsed
Influencer and interior designer, Ama Endorsed, known privately as Comfort Esime Adzigbli, passed away on April 17, 2025. Reports indicated that she had been ill for a short while.
The news of her passing threw social media into a state of mourning as she had celebrated her 29th birthday on February 17.
Ama Endorsed was buried in her hometown of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, after a burial service at the St Francis of Asisi Catholic Church at Ashalley Botwe in Accra.
The May 24 burial service was well-attended, with John Dumelo joining Keche Joshua and others to pay their last respects.
Watch highlights of Ama Endorsed's funeral below:
5. Dada KD
Dada KD, also known as Nana Kwakye Duah, renowned for vocal delivery and touching love songs passed away on May 16, 2025, after being rushed to the Gbawe SDA Hospital in Accra.
The 56-year-old was scheduled to perform at a concert in London, a few days before his passing.
The singer was buried on September 20, 2025, after a state funeral, which was originally scheduled for September 6 and later postponed.
Watch video of Dada KD's funeral below:
6. Daddy Lumba
The biggest of the 2025 celebrity deaths happened on July 26, 2025. Highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, considered amongst Ghana's most distinguished musical talents, passed away at the Bank Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after a brief illness.
Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on September 29, 1964, Lumba was a few months away from his 61st birthday.
He was buried on December 13, 2025, after a long tussle and legal battle over his funeral.
Watch a video of Daddy Lumba's funeral below:
7. William Addo
Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, known to many as Akpatse, passed away in the early hours of November 22, 2025, after years of health struggles.
His family confirmed his demise in a Facebook post shared on November 24. Born in 1953, he was 72. William Addo is yet to be buried.
Watch a Facebook video of William Addo receiving help from MzGee below:
8. Maame Tiwaa
The gospel music community also lost one of its icons, Maame Tiwaa, a beloved singer from the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo group.
Maame Tiwaa passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, 2025, just a week before Daddy Lumba's funeral. A statement from Yaw Sarpong's manager, Nana Poku Ashis confirming her passing gave no details about her
Watch a performance by Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong below:
9. Aseibu Amanfi
Veteran highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi, known privately as Kwabena Owusu, passed away on December 28, 2025.
A close associate who confirmed the news, indicated that the legendary singer had been ill for some time before his passing.
The family is yet to announce arrangements for his burial and funeral.
Watch a performance by Aseibu Amanfi below:
Actress Allwell Ademola passes away
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nollywood star Allwell Ademola had passed away at the age of 43, days after sharing Christmas photos.
Reports suggested that the actress and producer passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, throwing fans and colleagues into mourning on social media.
