British boxing star Anthony Joshua survived a horrific car crash in Nigeria that tragically claimed the lives of two of his close allies

Authorities have since released details surrounding the devastating incident, offering clarity on how the accident unfolded

An old video of a popular Ghanaian seer allegedly predicting the crash has resurfaced online, triggering mixed reactions across social media

A resurfaced prediction from Ghanaian seer Karma President has ignited intense debate online following a tragic car crash involving former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The incident, which claimed two lives, has pushed an old prophecy back into public conversation as fans search for meaning amid shock and grief.

Karma President’s doom prediction in Nigeria resurfaces after Anthony Joshua's crash. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images and KarmaPresident/Facebook.

Joshua involved in car crash, 2 die

The Independent reports that Joshua was travelling as a passenger when the Lexus Jeep he was in collided with a stationary lorry on a major expressway in Ogun State near Lagos at 11 am local time on Monday, according to reports.

Video clips shared widely on social media showed the former world champion visibly shaken as he was helped out of the damaged SUV.

Watch Joshua being pulled out of the wrecked vehicle:

Reports confirmed that he had been seated at the back of the car, which was carrying four other adult men at the time.

Authorities later stated that Joshua was conscious, stable, and in touch with his family.

According to the BBC, a joint update from the Ogun and Lagos state governments confirmed his condition, while Nigeria’s road safety agency revealed that five adult men were involved in the crash. Two of them, described as male foreign nationals, lost their lives.

Matchroom Boxing later identified the deceased as Joshua’s close associates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

In a statement, the promotion company said the boxer had been taken to hospital for “checks and treatment” and remained in a “stable condition and will remain there for observation”.

As news of the tragedy spread, attention quickly shifted to a video that had once faded from memory.

With Joshua out of immediate danger, an old prediction by Karma President resurfaced and began circulating across social platforms. The timing alone was enough to stir emotions.

Karma President's accident prophecy resurfaces

The prophecy dates back to October 31, 2025, when the controversial seer spoke about an impending disaster.

In the clip, he warned, “Nigeria is trending in the spiritual world because of bad crash,” without naming any individual.

Watch the video:

The video has gained renewed traction partly because Joshua had been in Ghana earlier this year for Sharaf Mahama’s Battle of the Beasts event, where his presence already drew significant attention.

The coincidence has led some supporters to link the prophecy to the recent events, despite the lack of specific detail.

Reactions online have been mixed. Some users expressed unease, while others dismissed it as a coincidence amplified by emotion and social media reach.

While many find the timing unsettling, others have urged restraint, warning against drawing firm conclusions from vague predictions.

Anthony Joshua celebrates after knocking out Jake Paul in a non-title heavyweight bout in Florida, USA, on December 19, 2025. Photo by Giorgio Vera.

As Joshua continues his recovery and the boxing world mourns the loss of two lives, the episode highlights how quickly tragedy and prophecy can collide.

