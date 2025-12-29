A lawyer explained why Prophet Ebo Noah could be arrested over his failed doomsday prophecy

Yuda Brown cited the potential violations of the Ghana Shipping Act and the Criminal Offences Act

He said the self-proclaimed seer could face up to three years in prison with hard labour for his prophecy

Well-known Ghanaian lawyer and legal content creator, Yuda Brown of 'The Law Ghana', has explained why the self-proclaimed seer Ebo Noah should be arrested and jailed.

Taking to social media, the Ghanaian lawyer, Yuda Brown, broke down the potential legal charges facing the ark-builder following his failed prediction of a world-ending flood.

Self-proclaimed Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah sparked reactions from many people following his failed prediction that the world would come to an end on December 25, 2025.

Ghanaian lawyer criticises Ebo Noah

Reacting to such false doomsday prophecy and claim, Yuda Brown warned that Ebo Noah could face a prison sentence of up to three years with hard labour, stating that his actions could fall foul of at least two separate laws in Ghana.

The first crime activity, according to Brown, was the construction of the ark itself.

He cited the Ghana Shipping Act, which makes it illegal for any person to build a vessel without obtaining the necessary license and approvals from the relevant ministry.

Brown said that this was a process Ebo Noah had likely not followed.

However, he said that the more severe legal threats were from Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act.

"It is an offence for anyone to publish, release, or spread false news that is likely to cause fear to the public."

He argued that Ebo Noah's prophecies, which reportedly prompted people to sell their properties to travel in fear of the world's end, meet the threshold for this offence.

The lawyer's reaction came after Ebo Noah released a new video claiming God had granted an 'extension' to his doomsday deadline to allow for the construction of more arks.

Reactions to Yuda's criticism of Ebo Noah

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@pappyisco22_ said:

"The [expletive] never mentioned the year, so what's up with this noise?"

@ShitorWhyte commented:

"He no dey care sef."

@hopskimas8 stated:

"All this no dey hia, besides we already knew bro was a content creator. What happened to those politicians who failed to execute their promises to huh?"

Ebo Noah shares new update on prophecy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ebo Noah, Ghana's self-proclaimed prophet, had announced a change of plans for his ark-building project.

In a recent video, he stated that God had granted an extension to allow the construction of more ark vessels ahead of an apparent world-ending flood.

Following a new divine vision, Ebo Noah disclosed that additional arks were needed to accommodate his many followers who would be spared.

He called off the previously scheduled gathering, urging followers to stay home for the Christmas and New Year holidays pending more updates.

