A young South African doctor is inspiring the rest as Mzansi celebrates her achievement

Boitumelo Theepe achieved a huge milestone after graduating from Stellenbosch University in 2018 at the age of 24

Saffas from all walks of life gushed at the trendsetter and toasted her with tons of congratulatory messages on social media

A young doctor is hot on the lips of many South Africans, thanks to her amazing strides. Boitumelo Theepe achieved an incredible milestone after graduating from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University in 2018 at the age of 24.

Recently turning 27, Theepe attended the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls but found the inspiration to pursue a medical degree many years before as a timid 5-year-old.

A young doctor is hot on the lips of many South Africans thanks to her huge strides. Image: @varsityworldsa/ Facebook, @Tumi_Theepe/ Twitter.

This saw the science boff making good on the promise she made to herself – by making the journey down to the Western Cape to pursue her studies – after seeing the strife of her grandmother, who was living with hypertension.

Turning to Facebook, @varsityworldsa, an online university magazine that focuses on celebrating academic excellence, punted a heartwarming and inspirational message from Theepe.

The post read:

"I just turned 27 recently and wow, Dr B, you have made me so proud! My work is the most rewarding and yet [most] challenging. The real wealth that comes with what I do is the smiles and lives that I get to touch.

"Here’s what I’ve learnt: Be patient with your dreams, but consistent with your efforts; be humble, life can change in the blink of an eye; your network is the GPS that will lead you to new opportunities (get good mentors!).

"Pray, give thanks and learn how to forgive; advocate for those who don’t have the voice and platforms that you do. I can’t believe the career path I chose as a 5-year-old kiddo is now my everyday reality. I am so eternally grateful!"

Undoubtedly, South Africans from all walks of life gushed at the young trendsetter and congratulated her for the achievement.

Imeldah Tshedimoso Sekome said:

"Congratulations dear, I'm inspired."

George Boktrata shared:

"Congratulations Dr Boitumelo. Young, proud, African."

Philani Sinyala offered:

"You have done well, doc. Congratulations."

Nyiko Makaringe added:

"Congratulations Dr, hard work pays and I wish you all the best in your journey."

