The Amasaman China Mall was closed after a partial collapse left two people injured and goods destroyed

Ga West officials cite structural integrity issues and implement safety recommendations before reopening

The Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, explained initial findings after an assessment of the building collapse

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has temporarily closed the Amasaman China Mall after a section of the facility collapsed.

The incident on Sunday, December 28, destroyed goods and left two people injured.

The Ga West Municipal Assembly temporarily closes the Amasaman China Mall after a section of the facility collapsed. Credit: Channel One TV

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that the victims are currently receiving medical care.

Ga West MCE, John Desmond Sowah Nai, attributed the incident to structural integrity issues and assured that all recommendations by the Municipal Security Coordinating Council (MUSEC) will be fully implemented before the mall is reopened.

“MUSEC took a decision to temporarily halt operations. We have asked China Mall to stop operations temporarily until further notice."

China malls are known for their relatively cheap goods and have been growing in popularity over the last few years.

Recent incidents involving China malls

The China City Mall at Kumasi Santasi Roundabout was destroyed by fire on October 30

The mall had a major regulatory failing because it did not have a fire hydrant or mechanised borehole to help contain the blaze.

Although the mall, which housed shops selling groceries, electronics, and household items, was destroyed, there were no casualties.

A Ghanaian man reprimanded after he went to retrieve his belongings inside the fire-consumed China City Mall on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Photo credit: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

There was also some tension on the ground as a man was confronted by his peers after he risked his life to retrieve his belongings inside the China City Shopping Mall in Kumasi-Santasi amid the raging fire.

The video showed the young man emerging from the smoke-filled mall, bag in hand, only to be met by a group of individuals, including security personnel and bystanders.

China mall construction halted in Koforidua

In April, the Eastern Regional Minister Rita Awatey halted a China Mall construction project in Koforidua.

Her intervention on April 10 followed concerns about the project being sited in a flood-prone area.

The minister told the press there would be a further environmental impact assessment of the project.

The action followed complaints from residents in the area who were concerned the project would worsen flooding.

GHOne reported that Awatey noted that there was a river that passed behind this project site.

She also noted that further consultation was required from the owners of the project, as well as the completion of some processes at the local government level.

Ashaiman China Mall floods after downpour

YEN.com.gh reported that the China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead was flooded during a downpour on September 22, 2023.

Videos online showed staff of the place wading through floodwaters that were more than ankle height.

Some staff members are seen trying to usher customers to the store as a security guard tries to scoop out some of the floodwaters.

The rains caused massive flooding in some parts of the Greater Accra Region, such as Adabraka Sahara, the Tema Motorway, and the TT Brothers.

Source: YEN.com.gh