Saint Augustine’s College celebrated academic pride as all three NSMQ 2025 contestants secured admission to KNUST

The trio represented Saint Augustine’s College at the fiercely contested 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, taking the school to the grand finale

Their first runner-up finish at NSMQ 2025 strengthened Saint Augustine’s College’s legacy as a powerhouse of academic excellence in Ghana

Saint Augustine’s College has been filled with pride after all three of its contestants on the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

All three Saint Augustine’s College NSMQ 2025 contestants gain admission to KNUST. Image credit: @Thevokofficial/X, KNUST

Source: UGC

The trio represented the Cape Coast–based institution during the highly competitive 2025 NSMQ season, where they demonstrated exceptional academic depth and composure.

Their impressive performance carried the school to the grand finale, where they emerged as first runners-up in one of the most closely followed editions of the competition.

Beyond the contest stage, their academic journey has now taken a remarkable turn, as each of the three students secured admission into KNUST, one of Ghana’s most prestigious tertiary institutions located in the Ashanti Region.

Programmes NSMQ stars are studying at KNUST

The three contestants, Nana Benyi Buafull, Harold Adama Datti, and Daniel Eyram Adzaho, rose to national prominence after representing their alma mater through district, regional, and national stages of the NSMQ.

Nana Benyi Buafull has been admitted to pursue Petroleum Engineering, while Harold Adama Datti and Daniel Eyram Adzaho will both study Electrical Engineering.

Their NSMQ campaign was marked by consistency, resilience, and intellectual confidence, qualities that helped Saint Augustine’s College stand tall among Ghana’s finest senior high schools.

Read the X details below.

Saint Augustine's NSMQ champion becomes a Doctor

A race against all odds brought about a remarkable journey of academic excellence of now Dr Jimmy Newton, a former member of the Saint Augustine’s College (AUGUSCO) team.

Jimmy Stephen Newton, along with fellow contestants Joseph and Eliason, played an important role in AUGUSCO's victorious win of the 2019 NSMQ title, with the team securing 39 points in the final to beat contenders St. Peter's SHS and PRESEC.

A recent report has stated that he has earned his medical degree. The announcement, celebrated widely on social media, marked a significant milestone for the young alumnus and served as an inspiration to students across Ghana.

The news broke on Friday, September 26, 2025, when a proud post from @bhadext on X showcased Dr Newton proudly displaying a sign reading "DR (MED) JIMMY NEWTON." He was dressed in a white coat with a stethoscope around his neck.

John Kusi, David Opoku and Stephen Apemah-Baah attend KNUST after passing the 2025 WASSCE. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

OWASS 2025-NSMQ stars gain admission to KNUST

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah and his two teammates, who represented Opoku Ware Senior High School in the 2024 and 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Stephen Apemah-Baah, a three-time NSMQ contestant, scored eight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The three have gained admission to study different programmes at KNUST. Stephen will study Biomedical Engineering, while David and John will study Medicine.

Source: YEN.com.gh