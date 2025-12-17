A video of the admissions officer at the University of Ghana setting the records straight on the ongoing self-placement process has gone viral

She opened up about the issues that have been brought to the admissions desk and enlightened applicants on things they need to know

Social media users who reacted to the video also shared their concerns regarding the ongoing process

Mawuena Abortta, the admissions officer at the University of Ghana and the supervisor of the Admission Help Desk, has spoken about the ongoing self-placement service.

In an interview with @kasachannel, she opened up on the concerns that have brought before the admission desk in hopes of finding a solution.

Delving into details, she disclosed issues brought to the desk mainly centred on applicants who could not secure admission because they did not meet certain prerequisites.

She compared this with the quest of these applicants to be offered programs they did not select as a way of gaining admission to the university.

The admissions officer thereby offered some education on the admission process, explaining that emphasis are given to applicants who selected specific programs as their first choice.

"If you don’t choose the program as your first choice, we need to attend to those who chose it as their first choice before we go to the second and third choices. If there are slots available, we proceed with those," she said.

She also indicated that, in the wake of the self-placement process, some applicants simply do not meet the qualifications.

"Maybe you have a D7 in a core subject; you don’t have the required qualifications, like the credit pass and the electives you need for a program," she stated.

The other issue she touched on was the desire of some applicants to change the programs that have been offered to them.

The explanation from Mawuena Abortta comes at a time when applicants who have visited the admissions desk in recent days have shared their concerns.

Watch the video below:

Peeps share concerns on UG self placement

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video opened up on their concerns about the self-placement option.

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

"Thank you so much, hopefully, this will clear up the confusion many of the students have regarding the ongoing self-placement option. Hmm, lesson learned as well when it comes to selecting courses at uni."

Dhon.Khing0 added:

"Please, is it possible to change from fee-paying to regular?"

Iamawinner indicated:

"Please, I didn’t study Financial Accounting and Elective Maths, but I want to offer Economics and Finance. Please, will I get to offer the course?"

