Parents Refuse To Attend Daughter’s Wedding Over Bride Price Dispute

A video of a young lady sharing how her parents disappointed her on the day of her wedding has gone viral

She stated that the brouhaha arose after she informed them of her decision not to allow her now-husband to pay the bride price

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the decision by the young lady’s family

A young lady based in the US has got tongues wagging after she opened up about what transpired on the day she got married.

This comes as the lady known on TikTok as @itsreallyorga stated that her African parents failed to attend her wedding ceremony.

Delving into details, she indicated that the rift between her and her parents began after she stood against her husband paying the bride price.

She said that although her then-fiancé was not in support of her idea, she insisted, saying she did not want him to perform that rite.

The young lady added that after making her decision known to her parents, they, in turn, informed her of their decision not to bless the marriage and to stay away from the court wedding.

She additionally disclosed that, despite sending invites to all her siblings, only three of them attended the wedding.

The video, which had generated over 8,000 likes and 500 comments, was captioned:

"My African parents did not show up at the wedding because of the bride price."

Watch the TikTok below:

Reactions as parents skip daughter's wedding

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the decision taken by the young lady's parents.

MamaBanke commented:

"As much as you would require him to buy you an engagement ring, your parents have the right to demand the bride price. Stop diminishing our culture."

Jojopheeny indicated:

"Hmmm, I also didn't want my bride price; however, when a man sees how you disrespect your family, he will eventually do the same."

Torotoro944 opined:

"As an African woman, if he didn’t pay for your bride price, you’re clearly not married."

GraykellssOfficial added:

"And why didn't you let him pay the bride price to your family? You know it's just symbolic and doesn't mean you are being sold, right?"

Mzjenal stated:

"Bride price is not about paying for your parents taking care of you… it shouldn’t be expensive or exaggerated. It’s a token/gesture to prove to your parents that he is taking you away from them and he PROMISES to take care of you no matter what… and with you accepting his proposal, you promise to do the same and commit to each other!"

