Mikel Arteta has not had a rosy start to the new season following his side's 2-0 shock loss against minnows Brentford

The defeat saw the Spaniard come under fire from a section of supporters who called for his sacking

It now appears the former midfielder's future at the Emirates is hanging on a thread unless he changes the tide

Arteta led the Gunners to one of their worst campaigns last season as the club missed out on a European football slot for the first time in 25 years

Mikel Arteta reportedly has until December of this year to save his Arsenal job.

The Spanish tactician has come under heavy scrutiny in recent days, with the Gunners' 2-0 shock defeat in their Premier League opener seeing a section of fans call for his sacking.

According to Mirror UK, Arsenal chiefs have greater expectations from the former midfielder after backing him during the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners have already completed the signing of a number of players including Ben White who joined from Brighton for a huge £50m.

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is also understood to be on the verge of returning to the Emirates on a permanent transfer, with his arrival expected to bolster Arteta's midfield options.

Reports filtering through the UK suggest Arsenal bosses were ready to give Arteta a free pass over his first 18 months at the helm of affairs, but this is no longer the case.

Eurosport claims the club will reassess Arteta's position in December and expect the Spaniard to have put the team in a position to challenge for a European slot at the time.

The publication further noted the former Gunners skipper has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring the team's style of play is top-notch.

Arsenal told to replace Arteta with Conte

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported former England international Darren Bent has urged Premier League club Arsenal to fire manager Mikel Arteta and bring in former Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte in his place.

Conte is currently without a job having left Inter Milan at the end of last season fresh from guiding them to the Serie A title.

And Bent, a former Tottenham and Aston Villa star believes there is a chance to lure the ex-Chelsea boss to The Emirates.

