Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, hailed Stonebwoy for his continuous hard work and impact

The celebrated actress told the story of how she encountered Stonebwoy at a music studio in 2009

Nana Ama McBrown said she predicted that the BHIM Nation leader would become a big star

Celebrated actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown has praised Stonebwoy and shared the story of their first encounter.

McBrown recounts first encounter with Stonebwoy

In a conversation with Stonebwoy on her Onua Showtime show, Nana Ama McBrown shared that she had a close relationship with musician Stonebwoy and knew him before he rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

The actress said that she is always hopeful for some people whenever he encounters the president of the BHIM Nation.

She said:

"People asked me why Stonebwoy would come to my show since we are that close. It is true. We are very close. We were both struggling when I started knowing Stonebwoy. It has been long. Whenever I see him, I am always hopeful for some people because I was already on TV when I first met him."

Nana Ama McBrown noted that she first encountered Stonebwoy at a music studio in 2009 and would always ask about his whereabouts whenever she came around and did not meet him.

The celebrated actress noted that she instantly became a big fan of the dancehall musician after she heard his singing voice for the first time.

Nana Ama McBrown said that she knew Stonebwoy was multi-talented when they first met and would eventually become a music superstar.

She said:

"I met Stonebwoy somewhere in 2009, and the feeling I got after hearing his voice is the same feeling I am getting right now. I remember we had a conversation, and I told him that he was too big to be where he was. Only people who had that eye or ear could have encouraged the person at the time."

The Sintex tank brand ambassador commended Stonebwoy for his continuous hard work and impact on the Ghanaian music industry.

Stonebwoy thrills fans on Onua Showtime

