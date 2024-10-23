Beeztrap KOTM, who is linked with the renowned Asaka Boys collective, has garnered significant traction on social media

This comes after a video of him spraying cash on fans ahead of a performance surfaced on social media

Netizens thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on Beeztrap KOTM's act

Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM, who sprung up off the Asakaa Boys, recently scored a gig in Wassa Akropong.

The rapper has had a significant run this year with explosive hits, including Fly Girl Remix featuring Gyakie.

Since completing KNUST, where he met the Asakaa Boys, who facilitated his debut, Beeztrap has collaborated with top stars, including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Ahead of his performance in Wassa Akropong for the maiden edition of Adim Experience, Beeztrap KOTM took a fun ride through the town's principal streets.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Fly Girl hitmaker pulled out a wad of five cedi notes and began spraying the cash on his fans, who had thronged the streets to welcome him.

Cash spraying culture among Ghanaians has been accepted by some artistes like Shatta Wale, who often uses it as a strategy to distract mobbing crows.

In contrast, others like Stonebwoy have argued that the practice feels demeaning.

Fans react to Beeztrap's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Beeztrap KOTM's cash-spraying act in Wassa Akropong.

dopekid79 said:

"This one no go reach 300 sef"

Nam_1 wrote:

Bro was checking his bank account first

Harry Yolar 🔫🔗 observed:

"When you get more, you'll do more....Greatness 🥂"

@HalfDbeegh remarked:

"Ghana musicians and 5 cedis notes is like Rihana and Asap🤣🤣"

@Zaddywan2 commented:

"Shatta wale influence is crazy"

@atoappiahhh shared:

"The way Beeztrap then Kweku Smoke dey control for outside Accra err, them Michael Jacksons for that side"

@NoShadrack added:

"Just 2 to 3 songs and are you’re flipping money?Lmao"

Beeztrap KOTM meets passionate fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beeztrap KOTM had encountered a lady who could pass as her biggest female fan.

The lady who couldn't contain excitement after meeting Beeztrap KOTM shed uncontrollable tears.

