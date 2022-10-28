Videos of Chairman Wontumi's grand mansion, which is currently under construction, have popped up

The NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman's edifice caused a huge stir on social media when it dropped

Folks had interesting things to say about the gargantuan building, with some feeling the design was outmoded

Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, is building a grand ''castle'' in Kumasi and videos of the grand mansion have popped up on social media.

The huge building caused a stir among netizens as folks marvelled at how huge it is, with some questioning its funding source.

The contractor shared multiple videos of the huge edifice on TikTok. The building had numerous rooms, which made it seem like a hotel, but according to the contractor, it was to be a personal residence of NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Previously, a video surfaced showing Wontumi bragging about building the largest pool in Ghana. In the video, the pool was under construction. The video was from the grand residence.

Some peeps were taken aback when they saw Wontumi's mansion and wondered how he was able to fund such a huge home. Others also had issues with the design.

Wontumi's Castle Causes Massive Stir

Joel G said:

We built four bedroom apartment and then realized our kids moved out after college and we are alone stuck in the house

djangos86 defended wontumi:

Wuntumi has become a rich man since Akuffo Addo took power from JM

b.tyron was confused:

b.tyron house he dey build or what?

brytdollagh also wrote:

He no know what he go use him money do now , warehouse he Dey build

Ernest Bediako: Ernest Chemist CEO Chills In Expensive Mercedes AMG GT Worth Over 1.2 Million Cedis

In other news, Ernest Chemist CEO Ernest Bediako Sarpong, in a video, was at his plush Kwahu residence as he drove his Mercedes AMG GT.

The wealthy businessman drove around the compound of the mansion in the expensive vehicle worth over GH₵1.2 Million.

Ernest Bediako is one of the wealthiest men in Ghana and has made great strides in the pharmacology space.

