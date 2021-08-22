- The government has been urged to find and evacuate Ghanaians in Afghanistan

A member of Parliament's foreign affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for an immediate search and rescue effort for Ghanaians in Afghanistan.

We must evacuate Ghanaians in Afghanistan - Okudzeto Ablakwa alerts

Source: Getty Images

Since the fall of the Middle-Eastern country to the Taliban, countries around the world are scrambling to evacuate their citizens. But same has not been saying of Ghana.

Speaking on Joy News, the MP for North Tongu reiterates the need for urgent attention to the matter at hand.

"The first thing we need to do is to carry out the search and identify the mission to see if the organizations these Ghanaians work for are taking care of them and planned to evaluate them," he stated.

Source: Yen