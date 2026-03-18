Some members of the Swedru community have appealed to John Dramani Mahama over Abu Trica's legal woes

The socialite is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and others

The call to President Mahama has sparked a massive debate on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

Swedru community members have appealed to the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, to intervene in Abu Trica's case and release him.

Members of Swedru appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in Abu Trica's case. Image credit: Abu Trica, John Dramani Mahama, Occupy gh

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the self-acclaimed Ghanaian businessman appeared at the Gbese High Court ahead of the final verdict in his US extradition case.

Abu Trica was arrested on December 11, 2025, following a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies, as he faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Before the court proceedings, tensions escalated at the Gbese Court in Swedru as a large group of Swedru youth gathered to protest the continued detention of Abu Trica.

Supporters waved placards with messages such as “There is no evidence” and “Free Abu Trica,” calling for his immediate release while questioning the validity of the arrest.

The TikTok video from the protest is below:

Swedru community members appeal to Mahama

In a viral video, some members of Swedru sent a message to Ghana’s president appealing to him to step in and release Abu Trica.

Two of them, who were with placards with the inscription, “The government of Ghana, learn to protect your nationals, and President Mahama, do not let a few sell seekers to destroy your government”, indicated that the president should not allow some officials in his government to make him unpopular.

They added that, if the president did not respond to their request, they would not vote for the party again.

The plea of the Swedru community members has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

The Instagram video of the Swedru community members is below:

Reactions to Swedru community members' appeal

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the appeal to President John Dramani Mahama.

Arsenicjnr wrote:

“If someone is at fault, you want Mahama to leave him because he belongs to NDC?”

Akwesi Prince wrote:

“I will surely come out if he is found not guilty, remember no one is above the law, not even the president.”

Afia Papabi wrote:

“This is not a political issue, but we are all praying for Trica.”

Kwaku wrote:

“Where did the NDC promise not to jail people found guilty of fraudulent activities?”

Jennifer wrote:

“Laws shouldn't work because you voted for a party. Let him prove himself against the law. If he is not guilty, nobody can jail him.”

Zion wrote:

“Russia has shown us that they would protect their own, yet we keep extraditing our own. So sad.”

Abu Trica appears before the court for the final verdict of his legal battle with the state. Image credit: GHBrain, The BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

Captain Smart reacts to Abu Trica's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the host of ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart, expressed outrage over Abu Trica's case, claiming that he had been detained without formal charges.

According to him, the lawyer of the accused reportedly demanded that he be charged and taken to court; however, no new case had been filed against him.

Referring to the case of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Captain Smart argued that the government should follow the law while prosecuting Abu Trica's case and questioned why so much energy is being expended to pursue the Swedru businessman.

Source: YEN.com.gh