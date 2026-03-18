Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Jnr, a seasoned pilot and instructor with over 12,000 flight hours, died alongside his brother in a tragic Tema plane crash

The aircraft (9G-ADV), en route from Ho to Accra, lost contact mid-flight before crashing at Oninku Park on March 16, 2026

YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at the personal life and career of the eldest son of the Hebron Prayer Camp founder, Elder Frank Donkor

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Captain Frank Paa Kwesi Donkor Junior was a Ghanaian pilot and certified flight instructor, best known as the eldest son of Hebron Prayer Camp leader Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

Details of the life and career of Hebron prayer camp founder Elder Frank Donkor's son, Captain Frank Donkor Jnr, emerge after his death. Image credit: @gossips24tv, HebronPrayerCamp/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Ghana suffered another aviation tragedy on Monday, March 16, 2026, when a two-seater light aircraft en route from Ho to Accra crashed at Oninku Park near Site 17 in Tema Community 1.

The plane, with registration number 9GADV, was scheduled to arrive at its destination at 3:20 p.m. but lost radio contact around 2:18 p.m., according to a statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority.

On Tuesday, March 17, the two victims were identified as the two sons of Ghanaian pastor Elder Frank Donkor: Captain Frank Donkor Jnr and Elijah Nana Yaw Donkor.

Who was Captain Frank Donkor Jnr?

Captain Frank Donkor Jnr had 15 years of aviation experience and more than 12,000 flight hours.

According to reports, Captain Donkor was not only a pilot but also a flight instructor who imparted his knowledge to up-and-coming pilots, training them in the ways of their profession.

He held both Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) ratings.

Donkor was widely described by colleagues and media as a seasoned and dedicated airman who mentored younger pilots, with many praising him for his calm demeanour in the cockpit and his reputation for professionalism and safety.

The late pilot was married to his wife, Naomi, with the couple having tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 13, 2025.

Sadly, Captain Frank Donkor Jnr died on March 16, 2026, when a light aircraft he was piloting crashed in Tema, a port city near Ghana's capital, Accra, killing him and his brother.

Below is a Twitter post with some details about Captain Frank Donkor Jnr.

Video of Captain Donkor flying surfaces

After his death, a video of Captain Frank Donkor piloting a two-seater plane similar to the one that crashed surfaced on social media and sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

In the video, uploaded by the TikToker El Wealth on the video-sharing platform on March 17.

The video showed the late pilot calmly and confidently operating the aircraft, displaying the skill and composure that numerous friends and colleagues ascribed to him in the aftermath of his death.

Below is the TikTok video of Captain Frank Donkor piloting a plane before his death.

Captain Frank Donkor Jnr marries his sweetheart, Naomi, in a beautiful wedding ceremony in December 2025. Image credit: @elderofori

Source: TikTok

Wedding videos of Frank Donkor Jnr surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Frank Donkor's wedding videos surfaced on social media in the aftermath of his death.

The videos showed the groom and bride with their parents enjoying the festive occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh