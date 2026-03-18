Opoku Afriyie, a young Ghanaian prison inmate, has shared the circumstances that led to his arrest and subsequent incarceration

According to the young man, financial constraints and desperation led him to make the wrong decision, which has landed him in prison

The story of Opoku Afriyie highlights the consequences of impulsive decisions, even in moments of desperation

Opoku Afriyie, a prison inmate, has recounted the events that led to his arrest and imprisonment.

Afriyie, who battles chronic rheumatism, said he was experiencing one of his usual painful episodes on the day of his arrest.

Opoku Afriyie recounting the circumstances that led to his arrest and imprisonment. Photo credit: CrimeCheckFoundation/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He explained that he relies heavily on a specific medicine prescribed by a medical practitioner to manage his condition.

According to him, during a visit to a local pharmacy to purchase the pain reliever, he noticed the seller was distracted by a phone call.

Afriyie admitted that he took advantage of the moment and absconded with the medicine on the blind side of the pharmacist.

Several weeks later, he experienced another severe bout of rheumatism.

Desperate for relief, he returned to the same pharmacy to purchase his usual medicine. Unfortunately for him, the seller recognised him and alerted others.

Afriyie said he was apprehended by passersby and handed over to the police. He was subsequently prosecuted, found guilty, and sentenced to prison.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Afriyie expressed deep regret for his actions.

Afriyie urges the youth to take responsibility for their actions after his prison experience.Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He admitted that he stole the medicine because he did not have enough money at the time and thought he could “play smart,” but quickly faced the consequences of his decision.

He used the experience to caution young people to act responsibly and make wise choices, stressing the importance of personal accountability.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Young inmate says prison changed his life

A 20-year-old inmate, Amidu Dawuda, who was convicted on two counts of misconduct after stealing two mobile phones and GHC 1,200 from a neighbour, has expressed gratitude for his arrest and subsequent imprisonment, describing the experience as life-changing.

Amidu said his time in prison has transformed his life for the better and helped him reflect on his actions.

He made this known in an interview with the Crime Check Foundation, when members of the non-governmental organisation visited the James Camp Prison.

According to him, his arrest opened his eyes to the dangerous path he was heading down.

He admitted that he had ignored repeated advice from his parents to stop stealing, a decision he now regrets deeply.

He further noted that his criminal lifestyle could have cost him his life, noting that he might have been lynched if he had continued on that path.

He used the opportunity to plead with his parents to forgive him, expressing remorse for his actions and the pain he caused them.

He indicated that his time in prison has allowed him to learn a skill, which he hopes to develop further when he is released.

Read the Facebook post here:

Court jails Agradaa for 15 years

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra Circuit Court jailed televangelist Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, for 15 years with hard labour.

She was sentenced over a 2022 incident where she organised an all-night service and promised to double the money for attendees, with many lodging formal complaints.

Source: YEN.com.gh