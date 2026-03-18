The Koforidua High Court has granted bail to former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay.

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The stands at GH₵800,000 with two sureties who must be residents in Accra and possess valid Ghana Cards.

Freddie Blay Health: Godfred Dame Gives Update On NPP Bigwig's Wellbeing as He is Granted Bail

Source: Facebook

The decision follows his earlier remand by the Akropong Circuit Court in connection with an alleged demolition dispute at Kitase. Freddie Blay is expected to reappear before the circuit court on April 9 as investigations into the matter continue.

He has suffered a bout of ill health and is on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

His lawyer, former Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, gave an udate on his health condition to the press.

“He is on admission at UGMC and I believe the medial practitioners are doing their very best. He is in good health and I believe he is in good spirits”

Blay was handed over to the Akropong Police after a warrant issued for his arrest was executed in Accra on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The case stems from claims that he ordered the demolition of a house under construction on a parcel of land at Kitase.

According to police, the landowner filed a complaint after Blay allegedly failed to honour an invitation to assist with inquiries. Charges were subsequently filed, but he did not appear before the court on the scheduled arraignment date in April 2025, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Source: YEN.com.gh