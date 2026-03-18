A young Ghanaian man bought an iPhone 17 for GH¢800 at the Adum PZ, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region

The market women at PZ rescued and kept the young man from the savvy young men, until the police came to pick him up

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

A young Ghanaian man outsmarted some fraudsters at PZ located at Adum in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region when they sold an iPhone to him for only GH¢800.

PZ is the hub of anything mechanical, from phones to computers to watches. However, phones and electronic gadgets are best found at this place.

A young Ghanaian man buys an iPhone 17 for only GH¢800, outsmarting PZ fraudsters. Photo credit: Getty Images & @Mey3asanteni/Facebook

Source: UGC

Even though there are those doing their genuine businesses there, others court negative accolades for the place through their fraudulent activities.

In a video on X, a gentleman narrated how a young man who came to PZ to buy a phone outsmarted some fraudster.

According to the man, the PZ fraudsters had agreed to sell an iPhone 17 for just GH¢800 to the young man. The potential buyer took the phone and examined it.

He gave the money to them and decided to leave. However, the fraudsters who were selling asked him to give them back the phone so they could wrap it for him, but the young man refused.

The fraudsters wanted to harass the young man so they could take the phone, but the market women rescued him and called for the police.

They hid the young man till the police arrived and took him away. The police left with the young man, who was holding the iPhone 17 he had bought for GH¢800.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens applaud man for outsmarting PZ fraudsters

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@TKwabena4960 said:

"Let me go and buy 17 for 300 cedis on my way to PZ 😂😂😂😂😂."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"These fraudsters think of themselves as masters of the game. Now, citizens are also devising strategies to outsmart them. I pray this continues until they pack everything they've stolen."

@mrskylymyt said:

"The boy must be studied in the various schools. The first man to defeat PZ 😂."

@MissAkoto wrote:

"We glorify those PZ boys too much; that’s why they keep frauding people. They are just thieves, but we brand them and call them smart. It’s high time the police arrested those people."

@Iam_Monney said:

"Herhhh the boy chop Lotto 🤣🤣."

@addomikes1 wrote:

"The street is so happy for this news... every day for the thief."

@alphakennelgh said:

"😂😂they take some do me paa la."

@_mrhefty wrote:

"If he goes home and tells them he bought an iPhone 17 for 800 cedis, they wouldn't believe 😂."

@EmperorCheezy said:

"If anything happens to the boy dem go make shi waaa😆."

@elcatter wrote:

"PZ boys should come to circle so we teach how it is done😂😂😂."

@RashidEntsie said:

"The women did well."

Two Ghanaians at Madina were caught in a criminal act after selling tiles as phones to an innocent man. Image credit: GIZchina.com, EDHUB/X

Source: UGC

Two caught after selling tiles as phones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on two individuals were allegedly caught selling tiles disguised as mobile phones.

According to details from the video, the suspects approached the young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.

Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it. Unbeknownst to him, the 'phone' handed over after payment had been swapped for a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to resemble a real mobile device.

Once the suspects received the money, they quickly fled, leaving the buyer unaware of the trick until much later. Some viewers noted that the videographer, which seemed familiar with the suspects’ activities, recorded the entire exchange without stepping in to caution the buyer to alert authorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh