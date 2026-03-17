Celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has publicly shared her experience after falling victim to an alleged mobile money theft.

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Joslyn Dumas Calls Out MTN Ghana and DSTV As She Falls Victim to Alleged Mobile Money Theft

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Joselyn Dumas detailed the circumstances that led to her losing a huge amount of money in her MTN mobile money account.

According to the actress, she called a purported DSTV Ghana representative to upgrade her monthly subscription package.

She noted that the fake individual was very friendly during their call and sent her a link for her to enter her decoder number and pin number.

Joselyn stated that she questioned the alleged fake representative, who claimed that they were experiencing issues with their system and that they could only rectify her payment.

She noted that the individual sent another link and gave her a timeframe to enter her mobile money code with further instructions to follow before allegedly stealing all the money in her account.

The Instagram video of Joselyn Dumas speaking is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh