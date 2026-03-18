DeeWills, the music star from the Duncan-Williams family, has shared his journey as he celebrated a major milestone in his self-produced music career

The young artist announced the release date of his debut album, Accepting Myself, which has already generated massive online buzz and fan anticipation

His single, I’m Taken, gained widespread acclaim, sparking excitement among fans who eagerly anticipate more hits from the talented music producer

Daniel Duncan-Williams, son of renowned Ghanaian man of God Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has celebrated a major milestone in his music career, drawing attention online.

DeeWills celebrates a year in music production with his debut album, Accepting Myself, releasing March 25, 2026. Image credit: DeeWills, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook

Source: UGC

The young producer known in the music space as DeeWills shared his journey in an Instagram video, reflecting on his first year creating music independently.

In an Instagram video, DeeWills explained how he began producing his own songs in March 2025, handling every aspect of the process himself from composing beats and engineering tracks to writing lyrics and mixing.

“I started to produce my own music, making the beat, engineering, writing the lyrics and everything it takes to do music. Then I decided I would post my music on streaming platforms. Today, it’s exactly one year, and I have made about GHC1,000 from my music,” he stated.

He emphasised that his motivation is rooted in purpose rather than profit.

“This is not about finances or the economy for me. Music is my purpose, and it is what God wants me to do. It is my number one purpose. At the end of the day, only God is my judge. Let’s stop judging,” Daniel added.

DeeWills’ debut album, Accepting Myself, is set to drop on March 25, 2026, as fans eagerly await to support the talented young artist’s hard work and dedication.

Check out some of his popular songs in the Instagram videos below.

Duncan-Williams’ son drops new Amapiano hit track

Earlier, DeeWills dropped an electrifying gospel single after navigating personal health struggles.

The upbeat track blends faith-filled lyrics with infectious Amapiano rhythms, creating a sound that’s impossible to resist moving to.

Bishop Duncan-Williams’ son masters Amapiano production skills

DeeWills shared the project online, showing off his dance moves in a black hoodie and cap paired with sleek black pants.

He indicated he had recently completed an Amapiano production course at FI Studios, adding;

“Excuse me, but I’m just a bit proud of myself.”

DeeWills, Duncan Williams’ son, releases new amapiano gospel hit “I’m taken” with a dance challenge. Image credit: Deewillslive/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly went viral as believers and music lovers alike flooded the comments with admiration and support.

The lyrics, “Baba God, you dey bless me, as people dey stress me. God got me, I’m taken,” reflect Daniel’s journey and gratitude.

The uplifting track combines spiritual devotion with the danceable energy of Amapiano, inspiring fans to celebrate life through movement.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Daniel Duncan-Williams, AKA DeeWills', dance challenge trends

Fans and followers are not only enjoying the song but are also recreating the dance moves, sparking a trending online challenge.

Daniel’s natural charisma and energy make it easy for believers to join in, sharing videos of their own interpretations across social media platforms.

Although the official title of the song has yet to be announced, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Daniel Duncan-Williams’ Amapiano gospel single stands as a joyful celebration of life, faith, and creativity, bringing believers together in dance, worship, and shared excitement online.

Watch the X video below.

Duncan-Williams sons speaks on mental health journey

Daniel, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, entreated people to erase all the negative misconceptions they have about him since he is no longer the same person.

According to the man of God's son, he loves his new self and would not go back to his old ways, hence no need for people to keep referring him to his past.

In an Instagram video online, Daniel explained he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, a condition he says was triggered by substance abuse.

"I know there are many misconceptions and negative images of me out there, so I just want to take a minute to address them. In 2016, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. My bipolar disorder is triggered by substance abuse. But that was my old life."

However, about two or three years ago, Daniel Duncan-Williams said he consciously decided to turn his life around and pursue positivity.

He committed to sobriety and quitting the bad habits, which include smoking, alcohol consumption, and promiscuous behaviour.

Instead of all the negative behaviour, Daniel said he started talking to people who can help him improve, reading, and eating well.

"In the past two or three years, I made a decision that I was going to turn my life around and change it for the better. I was going to choose sobriety. Please forget every negative misconception that you have about me because I love myself, and I am not going to give up on myself."

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams prays for his embattled son, Daniel, as he celebrates his birthday. Photo credit: @ActionChapelgh

Source: Facebook

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prays for his son

YEN.com.gh also reported that Archbishop Duncan-Williams had prayed for his son, Daniel, in front of the congregation on his birthday.

His child celebrated his 29th birthday on August 25, 2024, with the man of God embracing him and making declarations at the altar.

Source: YEN.com.gh