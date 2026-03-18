Morocco has been officially crowned champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the CAF Appeal Board overturned the final result against Senegal

In response, Senegal issued a strongly worded statement, insisting they will challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the nine-member panel behind the unprecedented decision to revoke the title two months after it was awarded

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Morocco’s promotion to 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions has sparked widespread debate across world football.

At the centre of the controversy is a nine-member CAF Appeal Board whose ruling overturned the final result and stripped Senegal of the title 58 days after the tournament ended.

The decision, described by many as unprecedented, came after a review of Morocco’s protest against the original 1-0 result in Senegal’s favour.

The Appeal Board examined match reports, evidence, and official submissions before reaching a verdict, which was announced on Tuesday, March 17, sparking intense debate across Africa and beyond.

While CAF insists the process maintained its integrity, critics question the timing, transparency, and consistency of the ruling.

Senegal has already vowed to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision that discredits African football,” the federation said on X.

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the Federation will initiate, as soon as possible, an appeal procedure before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne."

Meanwhile, Morocco welcomed the ruling as a justified correction rather than a controversial intervention.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has taken note of the decision issued by the CAF Appeals Committee,” their statement read.

“The Federation wishes to recall that its approach has never been intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams participating in this competition, but solely to request the application of the competition’s regulations.

"The Federation reaffirms its commitment to respecting the rules, ensuring clarity in the competitive framework, and maintaining stability within African competitions…”

Meet the nine-member CAF Appeal Board

The ruling shines a spotlight on the nine officials whose collective decision has altered the course of African football history. YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at this now-controversial body.

The CAF Appeal Board is the confederation’s highest internal adjudicatory panel, tasked with reviewing disputes over competitions, disciplinary matters, and official decisions.

Chaired by Justice Roli Daibo Harriman of Nigeria, the board hears appeals, ensures fair play, enforces regulations, and issues final internal rulings before cases can be taken to external bodies such as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Here is the full board:

Name Country Position Justice Roli Daibo Harriman Nigeria President Faustino Varela Monteiro Cabo Verde Vice-Chairman Moez Ben Tahar Nasri Tunisia Member Moses Ikanqa Namibia Member Hamoud T’feil Bowbe Mauritania Member Mohamed Robleh Djama Djibouti Member Asogbavi Komlan Togo Member Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama Malawi Member Lubamba Ngimbi Hector DR Congo Member

This panel acted as the final internal checkpoint for resolving disputes, ensuring compliance with CAF regulations before a case could escalate to international arbitration.

Their ruling on Senegal’s walk-off has now rewritten the record books, cementing this AFCON 2025 final as one of the most controversial in recent history.

Why CAF awarded AFCON to Morocco

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh explained the reasoning behind CAF’s controversial decision.

The ruling to award Morocco the title has sparked widespread confusion and debate among fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh