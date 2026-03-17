Ghana Armed Forces selects 2,000 recruits for training as part of nationwide enlistment exercise

First batch includes 18 injured from the El-Wak Stadium stampede and five sponsored by families of victims

Further selections to include high-performing candidates, with special consideration for Sikaman helicopter crash rescuers

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The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the completion of the selection process for the first batch of recruits.

Two thousand individuals are set to commence training as part of a broader nationwide enlistment exercise.

The Ghana Armed Forces completes the selection process for the first batch of recruits. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

According to a statement on Facebook, the selected recruits are expected to report to their respective regional selection centres across all 16 regions on March 18, 2026, at 9 am to collect their appointment letters and prospectuses.

The army noted that this initial group forms part of four batches to be trained.

The statement further noted that the first batch includes 18 individuals who sustained injuries during the El-Wak Stadium stampede last year, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims of the incident, in recognition of the tragedy.

It also encouraged remaining applicants to remain patient, assuring them that further selections would be made from a pool of high-performing candidates, with additional considerations being given to individuals from Sikaman in the Ashanti Region who assisted in last year’s helicopter crash rescue efforts.

Armed forces rubbishes HIV claims

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.

The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.

The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous reports and said it was working to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

Source: YEN.com.gh