Ghana Army Recruitment: 2,000 Set to Commence Training as Part Of Enlistment Exercise
- Ghana Armed Forces selects 2,000 recruits for training as part of nationwide enlistment exercise
- First batch includes 18 injured from the El-Wak Stadium stampede and five sponsored by families of victims
- Further selections to include high-performing candidates, with special consideration for Sikaman helicopter crash rescuers
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Ghana Armed Forces has announced the completion of the selection process for the first batch of recruits.
Two thousand individuals are set to commence training as part of a broader nationwide enlistment exercise.
According to a statement on Facebook, the selected recruits are expected to report to their respective regional selection centres across all 16 regions on March 18, 2026, at 9 am to collect their appointment letters and prospectuses.
The army noted that this initial group forms part of four batches to be trained.
The statement further noted that the first batch includes 18 individuals who sustained injuries during the El-Wak Stadium stampede last year, as well as five others sponsored by families of victims of the incident, in recognition of the tragedy.
Daddy Lumba: Nungua Palace to drag ex-Abusuapanin's spokesperson to court over controversial burial assertions
It also encouraged remaining applicants to remain patient, assuring them that further selections would be made from a pool of high-performing candidates, with additional considerations being given to individuals from Sikaman in the Ashanti Region who assisted in last year’s helicopter crash rescue efforts.
Armed forces rubbishes HIV claims
In January, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.
The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.
The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous reports and said it was working to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.