Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has dismissed viral claims that he owns a $3m mansion in the upscale Accra suburb of Cantonments

A viral video shared by a Twitter user on March 4 alleged that the palatial estate, which was showcased in the footage, belonged to him

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP quickly responded to the circulating video on Twitter, questioning the claim with a humorous reply that sparked reactions online

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has responded to claims of owning a $3m mansion in the plush Accra suburb, Cantonments.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, a Twitter account with the username Khendrick shared a video of a palatial Ghanaian mansion, which he claimed was located at Cantonments.

Khendrick alleged that the building, estimated to cost approximately $3m, belonged to the Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament (MP), John Dumelo.

The 15-second video gave an external view of the majestic mansion, with a caption praising the politician over his alleged ownership of the property.

“The alleged $3M mansion at cantoment of our most successful actor and minister, Hon. John Dumelo. He deserves everything good and more,” the post said.

John Dumelo denies owning Cantonments mansion

After the post by Khendrick went viral, John Dumelo reacted and denied owning the mansion.

In a post shared to Twitter, he quote-tweeted the original post and expressed doubt over its claims.

John Dumelo expressed ignorance over the location of the house he supposedly owns, stirring reactions on social media.

“Ah, which side of Cantonments?” the Deputy Agriculture Minister exclaimed.

Reactions to John Dumelo denying owning mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to John Dumelo denying claims of owning a mansion located at Cantonments.

JP STYLES said:

"Landlord no dey recognise location😂😂😂."

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim wrote:

"The land document is not with him, so you can't ask him that."

FUTURIST SESIME commented:

"These people have started again o. First, they claimed Mahama has houses and hotels in Dubai, then they claimed that Okudzeto Ablakwa owns all the filling stations in Accra. Now, Honourable Dumelo is the target. We, the honest bunch, are all for accountability; but let's rise above some of these fabrications."

SITSO said:

"Chale people buy house for you, you saf you no know. 🤣. Go and take your keys."

GOVERNMENT IN POWER wrote:

"You don't know where your own house is 😂😂?"

BillionaireSteve commented:

"Eiiiiiii, imagine the house "owner" does not even know where his house is located, nor is he even aware that he owns it 😜😜😜!"

John Dumelo announces free cocoa drinks program

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo announced the establishment of a program to provide free cocoa drinks to some primary school pupils in his constituency.

In a statement, he said the drinks would be provided to children enrolled in Classes 1 to 4 and were aimed at promoting the nutritional benefits of cocoa, supporting local farmers and boosting school attendance.

