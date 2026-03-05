With tensions in the Middle East escalating, experts are warning that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could face postponement

As the countdown to the World Cup begins, questions loom over whether the tournament can safely go ahead amid global security concerns

Professor Simon Chadwick, former research director for the organisers of the 2022 World Cup, has shared his expert analysis on the situation

Growing concerns over regional instability continue to surface as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, set to be held across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

High-profile figures, including former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, have voiced questions about the tournament taking place in the US.

These concerns have intensified after the joint US-Israel military action in Iran on February 28, 2026.

Can the 2026 World Cup be postponed?

Analysts are now warning that if the conflict spreads beyond the Middle East, the World Cup could potentially face a postponement.

Professor Simon Chadwick, a former research director for the organisers of the 2022 World Cup and adviser to international sporting organisations, has suggested that a delay would only become necessary if host regions in Europe or North America were directly affected.

Speaking to SPORTbible, he explained that rescheduling the tournament this close to kick-off would be extraordinarily difficult, citing logistical, financial, and political hurdles.

He added that as long as the conflict remains contained in the Middle East, there is little justification for postponement.

Chadwick also noted that if the unrest were to spill into Europe or the United States, the situation would escalate dramatically. He pointed out that disruptions to air travel or major impacts on oil supply could force FIFA and US authorities to explore alternative arrangements.

However, Chadwick believes it is unlikely that political leaders, including President Donald Trump, would support a delay, seeing it as a sign of weakness.

At this stage, while postponement is technically possible, the tournament appears likely to proceed as planned.

Meanwhile, the countdown to the tournament continues, with the opening game scheduled in Mexico City, where co-hosts Mexico will take on South Africa on June 11.

According to FIFA, the 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches, with 13 games in Mexico, 13 in Canada, and 78 in the United States, including the final.

As tensions in the Middle East continue, FIFA and local authorities will remain vigilant, carefully monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and smooth running of the event.

The world will be also watching closely, balancing excitement for football’s biggest stage with concerns over global security.

2026 World Cup: Qualified African teams

According to earlier reports from YEN.com.gh, nine African nations have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among them are Ghana’s Black Stars, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom earned their qualification through impressive performances.

Meanwhile, DR Congo have qualified for the FIFA inter-confederation playoffs, keeping their World Cup dreams alive as they aim for a place in the expanded 48-team tournament.

