From joining in January to becoming a central figure under Pep Guardiola, the Ghanaian forward is making waves faster than anyone expected

Semenyo ranks among the top scorers and goal contributors, challenging players like Haaland and Fernandes

The Ghanaian's ability to finish chances and create opportunities highlights a rare combination of tactical intelligence and deadly precision

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, respected football administrator Alhaji Maham Salia motivated Semenyo to sustain the good form

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the most prolific season of his career, emerging as one of the standout performers in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The Ghanaian forward has taken to life at Manchester City with remarkable ease following his January 9 switch from AFC Bournemouth, quickly becoming a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

Antoine Semenyo ranks among the Premier League’s top goal contributors in 2025/26. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has blended seamlessly into Guardiola’s demanding, high-intensity system. His pace, directness, and clinical finishing have added a new attacking dimension to City’s forward line.

More impressively, his consistency in front of goal has placed him among the league’s elite performers.

Heading into Wednesday’s home clash against Nottingham Forest, Semenyo sits third on the Premier League’s top scorers chart with 14 goals.

However, when it comes to total goal involvement, a metric that combines goals and assists, the Black Stars forward ranks fourth in the division.

Antoine Semenyo has scored 16 goals in all competitions in the 2025.26 season. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's City teammate Erling Haaland, currently injured, has been most productive overall. The Norwegian striker has registered 22 goals and seven assists, giving him a league-leading 29 goal involvements.

Just behind him is Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who has contributed seven goals and an impressive 13 assists, taking his tally to 20 goal involvements, according to Premier League stats.

Brentford's Igor Thiago has also enjoyed a strong campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing one assist for a total of 19 goal involvements, as Flashscore stats show.

Semenyo ranks high in EPL goal involvement

Semenyo, meanwhile, has directly contributed to 18 goals, netting 14 times and supplying four assists, underlining his importance to Manchester City’s title charge.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive chat, respected Ghanaian football administrator, Alhaji Mahama Salia, urged the Ghanaian to continue his great run of form.

“Antoine Semenyo has shown tremendous growth and maturity since moving to Manchester City. To be competing with the very best in the Premier League is no small feat. My advice to him is simple: stay focused, remain humble, and keep working hard,'' Salia said.

His ability to finish chances and also to create opportunities for teammates highlights his growing maturity and tactical intelligence.

For a player who only joined midway through the season, Semenyo’s impact has been nothing short of extraordinary.

''Definitely the short time within which he has hit the ground running at City is what makes his transfer more exciting. I am just happy as a Ghanaian for him,'' Salia added.

If he maintains this momentum, the Ghana international could yet finish the campaign as one of the Premier League’s most decisive attacking players, and potentially push even higher in the race for the EPL Golden Boot next season.

Semenyo poised for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is part of some five Black Stars players who seem untouchable as Otto Addo prepares his Ghana squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The list also featured some popular names, with the Ghana national team player selection process expected to be keen.

Source: YEN.com.gh