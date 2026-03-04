Sompa FM's Akosua Ago Aboagye celebrated her birthday with beautiful kente gown photos on Instagram

The photos were from a recent event, where she was honoured alongside notable Ghanaians, including Julius Debrah

Fans and friends flooded social media with warm birthday wishes and congratulatory messages for Ago Aboagye

Sompa FM presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye marked her birthday on Wednesday, March 4, 2022, with a series of eye-catching photos shared on her Instagram page.

The popular broadcaster, who serves as a newscaster on Sompa FM and a presenter, treated fans to beautiful shots of herself in stylish kente.

The images taken from a recent event that Ago Aboagye attended, where she received an award, showed her arriving on the red carpet in a kente gown, beautifully embellished with sequins and beadwork that caught the light at every angle.

The form-fitting dress featured the bold, multicoloured patterns common with Ghanaian kente cloth, woven in vibrant shades of yellow, orange, green, red, and blue.

The gown was elevated with a burgundy accent, long sleeves and a trailing sash that swept behind her. She accessorised with a golden clutch, a ring, and strappy heeled sandals.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, straight bob, framing her face cleanly and complementing the richness of the outfit.

The carousel had the renowned newscaster posing in different moments at the ceremony.

Sharing the photos, Ago Aboagye wished herself a happy birthday and noted that she had been honoured alongside President Mahama's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, last Thursday.

"Happy birthday to me🙏🙏🙏!!!

"Last Thursday, I was among 32 distinguished Ghanaians who were honoured at the prestigious Sankofa Pan African Honours, held at the National Theatre. It was humbling to mount the stage with Ghanaians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour, spanning governance, traditional leadership, politics, and faith-based organisations.

"Being honoured alongside the Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, Tagoe Sisters, paramount chiefs, and queen mothers from across the 16 regions of Ghana demonstrated to me that influence is not for applause, but for impact and service. Being the only broadcast journalist among the dignitaries reminded me that promotion indeed comes from the Lord, and that He can place you in rooms your contemporaries cannot bribe their way into 🙏.

"I will continue to use the voice that Jesus has given me to inspire, uplift, and educate people to live a purpose-driven life. I dedicate this honour to my Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, whose unconditional love defines my life. To my husband of over two decades, Joseph Akwasi Aboagye, and our five wonderful children. And to my incredible team at Sompa 106.5 FM, Accra, it is an honour to serve as your General Manager.

"Happy birthday to Eno Ago, Sankofa Pan African Honoree for Media Leadership, Public Communication, and Women’s Empowerment🙏."

See the Instagram post below:

Ago Aboagye's friends and fans celebrate her

The photos have got Ago Aboagye's followers on the photo-sharing app sending in their birthday wishes for the former Peace FM presenter.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

ayakloding said:

"Congratulations and happy birthday to you. God bless and you. Take territories and fulfill Destiny. Amen 🙏 😍."

konadu495 said:

"Happy birthday to you. May God give you more grace, more wisdom and also good health. 🎉🎊🎂."

dr.asemnyra said:

"Happy birthday to an extraordinary woman. Continue to inspire generations ahead. God bless you always.🥳🖤💃🏽."

iammaudasare said:

"Happy birthday to my sweet mum ,my mentor and my role model. God bless your new age with good health and greater grace. 🎉 🎊"

