Brazilian fitness influencer Karla Thaynnara, who had more than 60,000 followers on Instagram, has reportedly died, stirring sorrow among her fans on social media.

Brazilian influencer Karla Thaynnara reportedly dies in a motorcycle crash in Brasilia on March 3, 2026. Image credit: @karla_nogueiira

Thaynnara reportedly died on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, according to a post shared to Instagram by her family, which confirmed the tragedy.

"Dear friends and family. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karla Thaynnara. She was involved in a motorcycle accident and did not survive. We appreciate everyone's support and ask for prayers for the family," the statement read.

PEOPLE Magazine reported the news on March 4, citing the Brazilian publication Correio Braziliense.

According to the report, the 25-year-old influencer was riding her motorcycle in Brasília when she collided with another car on the Estrada Parque Indústria e Abastecimento highway. She reportedly died at the scene.

Her father, retired Military Police officer José Carlos Andrade Nogueira, allegedly also passed away after discovering his daughter had died, according to PEOPLE.

Who was Karla Thaynnara?

Karla Thaynarra was a popular Brazilian influencer and content creator who built a massive following among motorcycle and fitness enthusiasts.

She frequently posted content of herself working out in the gym and showing off her love of motorcycles.

Thaynnara, a mother of one, also garnered attention by occasionally posting images of herself with her daughter.

Her final post was shared on Instagram on February 21, showing her working out in the gym.

She captioned the image with a quote about resilience:

“There are people who just watch you, to see if you give up. They'll get tired of watching,” she wrote.

The final Instagram post shared by Karla Thaynnara before her death is below.

Reactions to Karla Thaynnara’s death

pamelaguia said:

"So beautiful, so young, such a warrior! Impossible to hear about the news and not be impacted. May you and your dad be in the arms of God, with their caressed souls, and may the Holy Spirit comfort those who loved you and stayed, especially your daughter."

_rafaellaribeiroo wrote:

"The daughter was left without her mother and without her grandfather 😢😢😢💔."

crystoffetirado commented:

"One of a kind in this world! With an unparalleled smile... God only takes the real ones! She was simply perfect 🙌."

Popular Nigerian photographer and influencer Kola Onifoto reportedly dies on Monday, March 2, 2026, after a motorcycle accident. Image credit: Kola Onifoto

Nigerian influencer dies in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian photographer and influencer, Kola Onifoto, died in a motorcycle accident on March 2, 2026.

According to reports, he crashed his motorcycle while on a solo ride and was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

