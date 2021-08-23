Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan

The wife of Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan.

The fan was commenting on a beautiful photo Gifty shared, and wrote in the Akan language: "Mrs. Gyan nie”, meaning “This is Mrs. Gyan”.

That term is usually used in admiration or praising a person.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and wife Gifty Gyan. Photo credit: @asamoahgyan_3 @_ohemaa_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A hilarious Gifty responded to her fan and wrote in the Akan language: “wo de asem beba”, meaning that “you will cause trouble”.

The gorgeous woman used laugher emojis at the end of her comment.

She also indicated in the caption that she is a princess in her own fairy tale.

Gifty’s post has triggered massive responses with many praising her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

quacintow: “Mrs Gyan nie( Mr Ntow di asem beba.”

__ohemaa___: “@quacintow wode as3m aba.”

akosua_gyamah: “I agree very pretty sister !.”

natalienorrisaga: “Gorgeous.”

princessann2: “A very beautiful princess.”

royalbilos: “You are beautiful Akua.”

millianafo: “My favourite favorite.. Beautiful.”

little_jet3: “Queen of Queens... My super woman.”

tyrese_nii_koney_odamtten: “Lookin awesome.”

kweenmoda_1: “Ohemaa papabi.”

celebritystyle_boutique: “Yes you are.”

DNA saga

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan and Gifty trended in the news two years ago when some issues came up about their marriage and children.

The former Black Stars Captain was reported to have called for an annulment of their marriage while demanding to have DNA tests carried out on all their three children.

The test results were all positive, proving that Asamoah Gyan is indeed the father to all the children, two boys, and a girl.

The results further proved that Gifty is a faithful wife.

Since then, nothing has been heard about the annulment any longer and so it cannot be said if the two are currently an item or have gone their separate ways.

Asamoah Gyan's son promises to love him

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan's big son, Frederick Gyan, called him his hero and promised to love him forever.

It was Asamoah Gyan's birthday and Frederick took time to wish his father well.

