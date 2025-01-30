An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Enoch Afriyie, saved the life of a fellow passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Kotoka International Airport in Accra to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York.

The life-threatening emergency occurred four hours into the 11-hour flight, sending panic through the cabin.

KNUST alumnus on board a plane saves a life. Image source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

The distressed passenger lost consciousness, prompting the flight crew to issue an urgent call for medical assistance.

Dr. Afriyie, a specialist in Emergency Medicine, immediately responded and took charge of the situation.

Applying his extensive medical knowledge, Dr Afriyie performed critical resuscitation procedures, stabilising the passenger’s condition.

His timely intervention ensured the passenger regained consciousness and remained stable for the remainder of the journey.

Passengers and crew members alike lauded Dr. Afriyie for his heroism. He was also celebrated by

See the post below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh