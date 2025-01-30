KNUST Alumnus, Dr Enoch Afriyie, Saves Passenger’s Life Aboard Delta Airlines Flight
An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Enoch Afriyie, saved the life of a fellow passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Kotoka International Airport in Accra to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York.
The life-threatening emergency occurred four hours into the 11-hour flight, sending panic through the cabin.
The distressed passenger lost consciousness, prompting the flight crew to issue an urgent call for medical assistance.
Dr. Afriyie, a specialist in Emergency Medicine, immediately responded and took charge of the situation.
Applying his extensive medical knowledge, Dr Afriyie performed critical resuscitation procedures, stabilising the passenger’s condition.
His timely intervention ensured the passenger regained consciousness and remained stable for the remainder of the journey.
Passengers and crew members alike lauded Dr. Afriyie for his heroism. He was also celebrated by
See the post below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh