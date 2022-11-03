Hajia Bintu had many folks drooling after she dropped a video of herself on vacation at a resort

The pretty TikToker showed off her dance moves in the video as she twirled and whined elegantly in a nice dress

The video impressed many of Hajia Bintu's followers, and they took to the comment section to show their admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pretty Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has stirred interesting reactions on social media after she dropped a video of herself chilling at a beach resort.

Photos Of Pretty TikToker Hajia Bintu Source: bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The TikToker stood on a wooden dock and admired the beautiful blue sea surrounding her. She proceeded to do some eye-catching dance moves that pleased many of her followers.

Hajia Bintu was in a grey outfit that gripped her beautiful skin tightly and highlighted her gorgeous figure. The TikToker is known for her luxury lifestyle, as she loves to visit plush locations on a regular basis.

Followers of Hajia Bintu expressed their admiration for the elegant young lady as they took to the comment section to show their admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Hajia Bintu Stirs Reactions

The Kremlin was dumbfounded after seeing her outfit:

Ei Which outfit is this. Its very questionable. But still very beautiful tho.

Makaveli also dropped a funny reaction:

I only came to admire the thing behind her. I mean the water.

user5968480616998 wrote:

Always beautiful

user Patwinaikens also commented:

things are knocking things

Melody princess also wrote:

My role model

user323962988054 also commented:

Hi Empress Hajia Bintu, enjoy the new month of NOVEMBER, 2022. Best wishes.

The Kremlin commented:

Hajia Bintu you'll cause me to sin one day. hmm see dressing and assets ei.

Hajia Bintu: TikTok Star Sports Flawless Make-Up in Awesome Photos; Leaves Fans Gushing

In other news, TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has fans over themselves after she released new photos showing her pretty face and curvy look.

The famous socialite is in Lagos, Nigeria, and she shared the frames rocking a sleeveless black straight dress and a fashion ring.

The gorgeous entertainer had fans gushing over her as she wowed in the photos on her Instagram page

Hajia Bintu has one million followers on her socials, where she has several photos spotlighting her sense of fashion and beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh