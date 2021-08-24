Popular Ghanaian singer, Sonnie Badu, is toasting to 7 years of marriage to his wife, Annie

He is observing the special day by sharing beautiful photos and a video online

Their wedding held in 2014 in London was attended by Kwasi Appiah, the former Black Stars coach and John Dumelo, the actor, politician and farmer

Ghanaian Gospel singer and pastor, Sonnie Badu, is celebrating seven years of marriage to his wife, Annie Badu.

To mark the special occasion, Sonnie has posted a number of photos from a private event to commemorate the love he and his wife share.

Sonnie Badu marks 7th wedding anniversary; shares beautiful photos and video. Photo source: @sonniebaduuk

A video posted by the 'Baba' singer also shows the journey of himself and his wife through the years as a couple.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 in London. The event was attended by the likes of actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, and immediate past head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah.

"What can I say, you are super super incredible. Our hearts are filled with joy. You celebrated us greatly. You are a gift from God to us … You really made our yesterday PURPLE ….. Thank you so much.. #BADU7," reads the caption of one of the posts by Sonnie.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the wishes sent the way of the couple online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu, has disclosed the reason he does not reveal the faces of his kids in their online family photos.

While speaking in an interview with popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, Sonnie Badu stated that he believes in spiritual attacks and he does not want his children to be attacked spiritually.

He added that the kids could be susceptible to attacks as their identity and faces on social media will expose them to a barrage of attacks.

