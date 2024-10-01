Ghanaian socialite and business mogul Delay has embarked on another tour, randomly calling on her clients

She encountered a woman who could control her tears after Delay visited her shop

Their moments together impressed many netizens who consistently look to Delay for inspiration

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently embarked on her usual visits to small grocery business owners who patronise her.

The media personality is also the CEO of Delay Foods, a food manufacturing company that produces a wide range of products, including bread and mackerel.

Delay meets her fan who returned from the US to start a business.

Many of the people who shop from here are more than mere clients. They're often fans of her show and admirers of the media personality's business mindset and resilience.

On her latest visit, the TV star met a Ghanaian returnee who now owns a grocery business in Spintex, Ghana.

The middle-aged woman was moved to tears as she interacted with the Delay Foods CEO.

She expressed her admiration for Delay and admitted that Delay inspired her to return to Ghana and foray into business. Delay was touched by the woman's story and offered to platform her business on social media.

Fans hail Delay's gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Delay's emotional encounter with her been-to fan.

afraappiah said:

"The day I see @delayghana , I would cry! You have no idea how much of an inspiration you’re. 😊"

teikoh__v wrote:

"👏u are irreplaceable delay 😍we love you 🥰….."

rodes_fabrics noted:

"Super proud of you, attitude worth emulating, keep@soaring higher 😍"

luxuriouseventsgh commented:

"Awww the First Lady is so emotional n sweet😍"

benedictaankrah shared:

"And this is women supporting women!😍"

ama_serwaa.esq

"The First Lady needed a hug"

kofascakes added:

"The first woman made me 😢"

Delay celebrates 16 years of The Delay Show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Delay's weekly talk programme, The Delay Show, had crossed 16 years since it launched.

The seasoned TV host shared her milestone online hosting and producing the show for nearly two decades. Fameye and several other celebrities joined Delay to celebrate her strides.

