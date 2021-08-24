Afia Schwar has blasted people for calling her names for the party she organized for her twin sons

Her sons recently celebrated their 20th birthday and she threw them a surprise party

In a post on Instagram, Schwar told critics to mind their own business

Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at people who have said unkind words about the birthday party she threw for her twin sons, James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling.

In a photo posted on Instagram, she questioned the nerve of such people, adding that they were foolish and poor.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia organized a surprise party for her children.

The report also added that the birthday cake of the twin brothers came with fifty cedi notes stashed in it, as guests joined the twins around a table to cut the cake.

Some people were apparently offended by the extravagance and shared their opinions about the party and what happened online.

Schwar posted a photo of her twin sons, and cursed people complaining about the event she put together for them.

"I can see some blogs are crying over your party...hmm poverty and foolishness. Well my children don't Drink alcohol and your hatred can't turn them into your useless mother's children," reads the caption of the post by Afia.

"If you care to know, they drank Non Alcoholic champagne...Get a life n f*ck off their life. If they spoil, they are Not coming to your family F*ck off and Shut your hungry mouth!!!!!"

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Afia's post below.

ali_daterush: "You're absolutely a true mother"

cyndibaebby: Even if they drank alcohol is it somebody business or it's their mouth they use in drinking"

diamondqeen_77: you're a seach a Mother that everybody wants ❤️❤️❤️"

ugly_miina: "I don’t know why people wanna have a problem with you. Your sons are of age and can alcohol anytime. Smh people really can’t mind their business"

vawulence_fc: "The party was lit mami knows wossop…from that luxury bus to potbellyshack ❤️❤️ superb ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a video online of a surprise birthday party organised by Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known as Afia Schwarzenegger for her twin sons.

The video posted on Instagram shows Afia walking into and dancing in a luxurious bus, and then talking to her sons James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling.

