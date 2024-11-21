A Ghanaian social media user shared a biting review of King Paluta's trending new single For the Poping

The hiplife star, who has had to endure several criticisms after the song's release, fired back

Fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts and reviews about King Paluta's song

Ghana's reigning Best New Artiste of the Year rolled out his latest track, For The Popping, in October.

The song was tipped to compliment his high-striding run this year with hit records like Makoma.

With half a million hits on YouTube alone, some fans still consider King Paluta's For the Popping a miss.

King Paluta faces his troll

For the Popping has received a mixed bag of reviews since its release in October.

While some industry professionals, like the celebrated hip-hop rapper Okyeame Kwame, believe in King Paluta's song, some fans think otherwise.

Despite the backlash, the song has aged fairly well, registering a million streams on Audiomack after two weeks.

A social media user recently shared his review about For The Popping on the X platform, calling it trash. He said

"king paluta sing nkwasia ndwom make etrend chale everywhere you go paa you go hear “ade3 no apicki” herh"

King Paluta kept his cool with his response and urged Ghanaians to expect more strides from him.

"Fasten your seatbelt. now edey come pick sef."

Fans react to King Paluta's response

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's exchange with a troll on social media.

@Nikki_Yaa said:

"Yeesss🤣🤣🤣 apicki ankasa 🤣 asɔ mi dem asɔ dedem 🤣🤣🤣"

@HUGOSFLEEK wrote:

"Press dem 😂"

@iconic_jeff noted:

"Baabiaa apicki oo"

@Barishandess1 remarked:

"Re-create ya "creativity " song and let's see how it goes..."

GH Pundit defends King Paluta

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality and showbiz pundit Tilly Akua Nipaa had sided with King Paluta amid fans' endless backlash.

In a recent episode of Peace FM's Entertainment Review show, she described King Paluta's For the Popping as a "chilling song", comparing it to Rema's high-striding Ozeba.

Tilly argued that King Paluta's song possessed a growth potential similar to Rema's Ozeba.

