Police Officer Dies of COVID-19 Day Before His Wedding!

DeMarcus Dunn worked for the Baker Police department and was highly respected among his peers

The late died a day to his wedding after being on a ventilator for a while in hospital, with many hoping that he would get better

Dunn's cousin and colleague, Carl Dunn, noted he discover pretty late that he was not vaccinated despite the department requiring their officers to do so

A police officer from Louisiana, US, lost his life just a day to his wedding after succumbing to COVID-19.

DeMarcus Dunn (L) with a colleague handing him a present. Photo: Baker Police Department.

Source: Facebook

Police lieutenant DeMarcus Dunn was a highly respected officer at Baker Police, and his death came as a surprise to many.

According to New York Post, Dunn passed away on August 13, and on the following day, he was set to walk down the aisle with fiancée Francine James.

ABC News reported the couple was to get married in July 2020 but postponed it to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Dunn, an airforce veteran, tested positive for coronavirus in late July and was unvaccinated despite being required by the police department to get the jab.

The late's cousin and Baker's police chief, Carl Dunn, said it was until after he was infected that he realised Dunn was not vaccinated, adding he had trouble breathing, headaches and a cough but would always sound upbeat.

Sadly, Dunn never got to be taken off the ventilator.

The late officer loved spending his free time coaching youth football and basketball.

Carl said he was very competitive but loved giving back and always had a smile on his face despite whatever he was going through.

The policeman was buried on Friday, August 20, at a beautiful ceremony.

He is survived by three children aged one, five and 13.

