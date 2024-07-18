A Ghanaian lady in the US who sells kenkey for a living, in an interview with Sammy Kay Media, shared her story and struggles

In the video, the lady revealed that she had been in the US for 36 years and employed numerous people, including white folks

The lady mentioned that she started the business in Ghana and moved to the States in the 80s, detailing how hard she had it

A Ghanaian woman living in the US has shared her story in an interview with Sammy Kay Media. For 36 years, she said she has sustained herself by selling kenkey, a traditional Ghanaian dish, and has built a business that employs many people, including white Americans.

She mentioned that her journey began in the 1980s when she moved from Ghana to the US. Starting her business in Ghana, she faced many challenges but managed to build the business. She added that she had visited America without a green card and encountered many difficulties.

According to her, in her early years in the US, she struggled to gain stability and had to do jobs like home care jobs to sustain herself. She also revealed that she was cooking for family and friends who enjoyed her meals.

Ghanaian lady sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

testimonymaame commented:

She has done well. But Don’t they come here to open businesses and employ us too. Anna

obaaefyamandy reacted:

But this is normal bia don’t they employ blacks here with their lots of restaurants everything is news now

ampomah15 saidL

They’re not whites, they’re Mexicans they do menial jobs because most of them are not documented

princehenry1991 reacted:

So at this age if a black person employs whites is that considered as an achievement,eiish

Ghanaian lady gets green card

In another story, a lady living abroad in a video celebrated receiving her green card and danced happily.

The lady had a brown envelope in her hand and revealed that after nine years, she had finally received her permanent residence card.

In the comments section of the video she shared on her TikTok page, many Ghanaians congratulated her.

