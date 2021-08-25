The taxi driver who drove off with a police officer on his bonnet has been slapped with two years sentence of imprisonment

Daniel Ofori also had his driver's license withdrawn for five years

Ofori drove off at top speed with a police officer, identified as Sergeant Asante Peprah, on February 28

The taxi driver who drove off with a police officer on his bonnet for 300 metres has been slapped with two years sentence imprisonment.

The 37-year-old driver identified as Daniel Ofori was convicted by the Koforidua Circuit Court B.

Ofori was convicted to serve six months on count 1 for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Road Traffic Act, 683.

He was also convicted to serve 24 months on count 2 for resisting arrest contrary to Section 226 (1A) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).

Her Ladyship Mercy Addei Kotei, who presided over court also withdrew Ofori's driver’s license for 5 years.

On February 28, 2020, Ofori was reported to have driven off at top speed with a police officer, identified as Sergeant Asante Peprah, holding onto his bonnet.

Ofori who was being monitored by the police MTTD for other road traffic infractions was spotted at the Galloway traffic and ordered to park.

Daniel Ofori was however forced to stop after another driver blocked his path, leading to his arrest.

