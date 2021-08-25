Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo has been contracted to paint three panels of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launching to space on August 26

The commission is part of a project titled Suborbital Triptych, a partnership between aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin and the new art programme at Uplift Aerospace

Amoako Boafo will make history as the first Ghanaian artist whose work will enter space

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Amoako Boafo, has been commissioned to paint three panels of a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship launching on a roundtrip mission to space on August 26.

Boafo will make history as the first Ghanaian artist whose work has entered space following a successful trip.

The project, which is titled Suborbital Triptych, is part of a partnership between the Jeff Bezos–founded aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin and the new art programme at Uplift Aerospace, curated by Jill Clark.

Historic: First Ghanaian artwork by Amoako Boafo to enter space on August 26. Image: Amoako Boafo

Message by the CEO of Uplift Aerospace

In a statement issued by Uplift Aerospace, the chief executive officer, Josh Hanes established that ''the purpose of the Uplift Art Programme is to inspire new ideas and generate dialogue by making space accessible and connected to human experiences,'' said citinewsroom.com.

Amoako's profound strength seen in his portraits and for the first Suborbital Triptych will bring another dimension to the power that propels the New Shepard rocket, said Artsy News.

As a member of The Artsy Vanguard 2020, with skyrocketing market demand, global institutional recognition, and a steady stream of brand collaborations, his right energy is fit for purpose.

Celebrating the achievement

Taking to his Instagram page to celebrate the achievement, Amoako wrote:

''I am thrilled to be part of the first art commission of Uplift Aerospace, a pioneer of lunar technologies, inaugurating its new Uplift Art Program. To see your art go out into space will be surreal. Thank you @upliftaerospace, @blueorigin, the curator Jill Clark and of course @marianeibrahimgallery and my studio for making this happen. Stay tuned!'' he said.

The role of Artlife Matters

Artlife Matters, an organisation that is committed to shaping the next generation of creatives through activities that expose and challenge their thoughts on diverse creative possibilities, secured the rights from Uplift Aerospace to stream the Blue Origin Launch to Arts students in selected senior high schools in Accra and updates on Artlife’s online platforms (www.artlifematters.org FB/IG: @artlifematters).

The historic event will happen on Thursday, August 26, at 1:00 pm. Artlife Matters founder, Eric Agyare said:

''Our aim is to celebrate the achievements of Amoako Boafo while giving young creatives an opportunity to interact but more importantly get inspired to dream beyond the limitations that exist in our part of the world. The Artitude project and collaborations like this, are aimed at demystifying the misconceptions surrounding the study of the arts as a sustainable career in Ghana.''

Interested individuals and organisations who wish to share in this historic moment can contact them via we@artlifematters

.org or +233289897818. #artlifematters.

Amoako Boafo lands deal with Dior

This is one is only one of Amoako's success stories as he previously landed a mouth-watering deal with French luxury goods company, Dior, to develop one of the most talked-about collections.

The young Ghanaian native will be working with the creative director of Dior, Kim Jones, to create designs for the Spring-Summer menswear season.

Boafo joins the list of A-list artists that Jones has worked with, including Raymond Pettibon, KAWS, Hajime Sorayama, and Daniel Arsham.

