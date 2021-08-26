National Cathedral: National Chief Imam contributes GHC50k to finance project

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has contributed GHC 50,000 to the National Cathedral project.

According to a report filed by 3news.com, he made the contribution on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

His contribution to the cathedral will add up to the money which has already been raised from the fundraising dinner as well as from the Ketoaa Biaa nsua initiative.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated that he has made his contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He has however called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organizations to voluntarily contribute theirs to help put up the place of prayer.

In a 3news report, it is stated that Bawumia made this known while addressing the congregation at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adabraka Official Town to celebrate the 30 years of ministry.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Dr Bawumia acknowledged the immense contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in partnering government for development and also lauded the role of faith-based organisations for helping develop the country.

Source: Yen Newspaper