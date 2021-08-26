A young man has reportedly lost his front teeth to the ongoing crate challenge that has taken over social media

He is seen trying to bite an apple but was not able to do so

The young man ended up forming an emoji on the apple as he could not bite to chew it

Many have reacted to the video and said the man brought this upon himself

A young man has reportedly lost his front teeth to the trending crate challenge when he decided to take part.

This was disclosed by TV3 presenter, Giovani Caleb, who shared the video of the young man struggling to bite an apple.

Caleb described the young man as “a product of the crate challenge.”

giovani.caleb: “He tried the CRATE CHALLENGE.”

Though his situation is a sad one, he managed to wear a smile when his quest to bite the apple did not work out but rather turned out to form an emoji on the fruit.

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions with some people merely laughing.

Tiwaa, for instance, wanted to know if Giovani was sure of his report:

tiwaa_k: “@giovani.caleb how sure are you.”

Mayfair expressed shock and sadness in the Ga language:

norteymayfair: “Eiiiiiiiiiii mini sane ne.”

Bediako seems to know the young man:

kn_bediako: “He is an Artist, he draws and paints on apples.”

Baggy was also sad:

baggy_bwoy1: “@wishwell_mackarl life no balance ooh bro.”

Abigail found the whole thing disgusting:

miss_an_abigail: “It's disgusting.”

Merc was even tired of this whole crate challenge thing:

_ladymerc: “Me de3 now I'm tired....what wont we see again.”

Ghanaian man sets record in crate challenge

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian daredevil has set a record with the viral crate challenge with what appears to be the highest level of crates ever attempted in a new video making the rounds online.

The man was seen readying himself to take part in the challenge as the video showed the crates he was going to climb.

In the video, the man wearing a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and shoes was seen beaming with smiles before the daunting task.

Source: Yen