Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwawani is in Dubai receiving treatment after a shooting incident

Reports indicate that several efforts are underway to help restore sight in one of the broadcaster's eye

Details about the shooting incident which happened at an event in Ghana have surfaced online

Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was recently involved in a shooting incident that has affected one of his eyes.

Reports indicate that the renowned broadcaster is currently in Dubai receiving urgent medical attention to help restore his eyesight.

New details about the rapper's condition and how the shooting happened have emerged online.

According to Joy News, the shooting incident happened in Dormaa several days ago, after which the broadcaster was flown to Dubai for treatment.

The broadcaster was at a funeral in Dormaa, which featured the firing of a musketry when gunpowder from one of the guns struck his face, resulting in severe eye injuries.

The incident resulted in blurry vision in Kofi Adoma's eyes. He was hospitalised in Ghana, where he received initial treatment before he was flown to Dubai.

Kofi Adoma's wife speaks from Dubai

The severely injured broadcaster's wife, Nana Eturba, aka Miracle Adoma, has opened up about her husband's unfortunate situation.

On social media, she acknowledged concerns expressed over her husband's life and shared an update on his condition.

In her post, she confirmed that she was in Dubai and expressed her gratitude towards the increasing concerns after her husband's alleged shooting saying,

"Sorry I can’t respond to the numerous WhatsApp calls on my phone and that of my Husband now. Currently he is stable and we hope for the best. Thanks for the care."

Journalist weighs in on Kofi Adoma's issue

One of Ghana's seasoned journalists, Ebenezer Afenyi Dadzie, has shared his thoughts about the unfortunate incident in Domraa, which has left Kofi Adomaa with severe injuries.

This firing of guns in the name of festivals in this country has never made sense to me. Now Kofi Adomah of Kofi TV is battling for his life after he was shot in the eye.

He's not the first to have been affected by this Musketery. I have seen reports of people being hit and injured or killed in this country through the same means. And yet no one has sat down to take a decision that these things must stop.

Can't we celebrate festivals and sometimes funerals without firing gunshots? Even what we call knockouts or firecrackers we've banned them in this country, so why is it okay for people to fire live ammunition amidst a crowd of people in the name of festivals?

What's wrong with us in this society? So human lives mean nothing at all here here?

