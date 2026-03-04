Welsh actress Annabel Schofield, best known for playing Laurel Ellis on the hit CBS series Dallas, has died after a battle with cancer

Born on September 4, 1963, Schofield began her career as an international fashion model, appearing in an iconic commercial before transitioning into acting

News of Annabel Schofield's death stirred sorrow among fans on social media, with many remembering her as a great actress and fine human being

Welsh actress Annabel Schofield, popular for her stint on the long-running US soap Dallas, has reportedly died, sparking tributes on social media.

Dallas star Annabel Schofield dies at the age of 62 in Los Angeles after a gruelling battle with cancer. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Schofield, who started her career as a fashion model, died after a battle with cancer.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, noting that she passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 28, citing designer-model Catalina Guirado.

Annabel Schofield rose to fame starring as Laurel Ellis on the hit CBS series Dallas, becoming one of the first British actors to land a major role on the show, which ran from 1978 to 1991 and won 51 awards out of 82 total nominations, including 4 primetime Emmys.

Who was Annabel Schofield?

Annabel Schofield was born on September 4, 1963, and started her career as an international fashion model, appearing on the cover of Harper’s & Queen and German Vogue and campaigns for major luxury brands in the 1980s.

She starred in an iconic commercial for Bugle Boys Jeans, catapulting her to global fame. Soon after, she left modelling for acting, studying for her new career in New York.

After her stint on Dallas, she appeared in movies such as Solar Crisis, Dragonard and Eye of the Widow,. She also became a producer and independent filmmaker, working on The Brothers Grimm, Doom, City of Ember and How Do You Know.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Annabel Schofield's death.

Reactions to Annabel Schofield's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of actress and supermodel Annabel Schofield.

Dennis John Depew said:

"She was also the girl in the Bugle Boy Jeans commercial. 'Excuse me, are those bugle boy jeans you are wearing?'"

Johnny Explains wrote:

"Wow, she was so young. I’ll always remember her beautiful voice. She was towards the end of the series when the show was really running out of ideas. Seemed like a very nice lady."

Kauthar Mitchell commented:

"Oh no! I actually had a conversation with her in her DM's a little over a year ago. She was very nice! I'm sad to hear this."

Bart Kal said:

"The Bugle Boy commercial girl? Oh no! Sorry to hear this. She made me not want to wear the jeans."

The family of popular South African television personality Ian Von Memerty announces his death on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Image credit: IanvonMemerty

Source: Facebook

Reality star Ian von Memerty dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa's Got Talent judge Ian von Memerty tragically passed away.

The Strictly Come Dancing South Africa host's death was announced by his family in a statement released on March 1, 2026.

Fans and colleagues remembered the deceased reality star and theatre actor as the epitome of a commanding stage presence and sharp professionalism.

Source: YEN.com.gh