The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has urged delegates to prioritise competence over his struggles with the English language.

Addressing regional executives of the party in the Western Region, Boasiako framed the 2028 general election as a battle that demands tested leadership rather than educational titles of interested candidates.

The Chronicle reported that he believes the NPP needs a national chairman ready to brawl in opposition hence his decision to contest.

“This election is not for the books, it is for those who are tried and tested as grassroots working men, people who are popular and ready to work tirelessly for victory.”

Boasiako argued that the NPP’s current political circumstances require a national chairman who embodies the party’s fight ahead of the 2028 election.

He stressed that the PP must restore hope among its rank and file at a time when, according to him, there is growing despondency and loss of direction.

He cited his long service record from a two-term constituency chairman to an unprecedented three-term Ashanti Regional Chairman as evidence of his preparedness for the national role.

He pledged not to compromise on strategies that would enhance the party’s electoral appeal ahead of 2028.

“As National Chairman, my work will be in the constituencies. The General Secretary will manage affairs at the headquarters, but my focus will be on the ground, mobilising every possible vote for victory in 2028."

