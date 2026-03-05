An Accra High Court hearing on Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction case against Daddy Lumba's second funeral took place on March 5, 2026

Following legal proceedings, the judge announced the adjournment of the case to members of the late music icon's family and their legal teams

The latest development in the prolonged Daddy Lumba family court saga has stirred mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

The Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, aka Abusuapanin Tupac, and his injunction against the celebration of life event planned for the late Daddy Lumba.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, Abusuapanin Tupac's legal representatives, Daddy Lumba's immediate family members, and evangelist Papa Shee and their lawyers appeared at the Accra High Court for a hearing.

Daddy Lumba’s second funeral announcement, Abusuapanin's injunction

On Monday, February 2, 2026, veteran hiplife superstar-turned-evangelist Papa Shee announced that a second funeral was being organised for the late highlife legend.

He said the event, dubbed 'The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba,' would be scheduled for March 28 and March 29, 2026, in Accra.

It is expected to be attended by members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family who were dissatisfied with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu’s funeral, including his sister Ernestina Fosuh, his first wife Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, Wofa Yaw Opoku, and other members of the Team Legal Wives faction.

After his announcement, reports emerged that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had been granted permission by the Accra High Court to seek an injunction against the event, but Ernestina Fosuh denied that in a statement released on February 16, 2026.

In subsequent interviews, Daddy Lumba's family head reiterated his plan to stop the second funeral from happening several weeks after the first one was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2026.

He slammed Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh for refusing to attend the late musician’s funeral, blaming them for how things turned out.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu also lamented that Daddy Lumba’s image continued to be tarnished through the never-ending social media battles between factions.

Court adjourns Abusuapanin's injunction case

Following a short hearing at the Accra High Court on Thursday, March 5, 2026, a judge adjourned the case to Monday, March 23, 2026.

Speaking after the court appearance, the lawyer for the late Daddy Lumba's immediate family shared more details about Abusuapanin Tupac's injunction on the second funeral.

The lawyer also stated that the planned Celebration of Life event by the maternal family was not a new matter for Abusuapanyin Tupac to seek an injunction against.

Abusuapanin shares Daddy Lumba's burial site location

