Paa George has levelled some allegations against his Kumawood movie industry colleague Emelia Brobbey

In a video, the veteran Kumawood actor claimed that the actress had neglected him and snubbed his phone calls

Paa George's accusations against actress Emelia Brobbey have triggered mixed reactions from fans online

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George has accused his colleague Emelia Brobbey of neglecting him despite his past contributions to her acting career.

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George accuses Emelia Brobbey of neglect amid his financial struggles. Photo source: Max FM 89.7, Emelia Brobbey

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Max FM on the Max Drive show on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Paa George expressed disappointment over Emelia's actions toward him.

He claimed that despite helping the actress at the beginning of her career, she had repeatedly ignored his calls.

He said:

"The one person I mentored in the film industry who has never helped me in my life is Emelia Brobbey. She has never helped me before. She doesn't even pick up my calls when I call her."

George stated that he and Emelia Brobbey were both from the Akyem tribe and that he was pained over her neglect since he served as a mentor at a particular time.

He noted that he regularly received financial support from other notable Kumawood stars, including Ellen White Kyei, but not from Emelia.

George said he did not know why his former mentee had decided to ignore him during his old age.

He said:

"We are both from the Akyem tribe, so I even expected her to help. I am saying it here for her to listen. Of all the Kumawood actors, Emelia is the one I am highly disappointed with. Once in a while, Ellen White and others call and send me money, but not Emelia Brobbey."

"I have never received a dime from her. I don't know what I have done to deserve this from her."

Veteran actor Paa George speaks amid false rumours that he has passed away. Photo source: @kumawoodtv

The veteran actor advised Emelia to change her behaviour towards him and not mistreat him while he is still alive.

George reiterated that he was still pained by the actress's actions and that he would have vented his frustrations to her if she picked up his calls.

The Facebook video of Paa George accusing Emelia Brobbey of neglect amid his struggles is below:

George's accusations against Emelia Brobbey stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Wo Mpena No Crush commented:

"But in one interview, she said Nana Ama McBrown and one producer helped her. She didn’t even mention Paa George’s name."

Agro Ba Pulisic said:

"This is a strong allegation my sister needs to answer."

Michael Panford wrote:

"Why don't you go to her personally to let her know this? Anyways, to help you is optional. Please, don't force her."

Paa George responds to false death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paa George responded to false rumours of him being dead.

In a video, the veteran actor reiterated that he was alive and healthy and that he had a covenant with God, which stated that he would die at 96.

Paa George also issued a stern warning to bloggers and netizens spreading false death news about him.

