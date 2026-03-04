Harry Maguire has been handed a 15-month suspended prison sentence following his legal battle in Greece

The Manchester United defender was charged with attempted bribery and other offences after his arrest during a brawl while on a family holiday in Mykonos in 2020

The case has since gone through several retrials, prolonging a saga that has followed the 32-year-old for years

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of three offences in Greece, including attempted bribery, yet he will not serve time behind bars.

On Wednesday, March 4, the England international received a 15-month suspended sentence following a lengthy legal battle.

Harry Maguire will not spend time behind bars despite being handed a 15-month prison sentence. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Why Maguire received 15-month sentence

The case dates back to 2020 when the centre-back was arrested during a family holiday in Mykonos after an altercation in which two police officers were reportedly assaulted.

He was later convicted of repeated bodily harm, violence against public employees and attempted bribery.

Maguire, who was likened to Dr Bawumia back in 2023 due to his drop in form, denied any wrongdoing and spent two days in custody before being released.

An initial ruling handed him a 21-month and 10-day suspended term. However, under Greek judicial procedure, his appeal automatically nullified that conviction and granted him a full retrial in a higher court. That process was repeatedly delayed.

The hearing faced several setbacks. In May 2023, proceedings were pushed back due to the unavailability of his defence counsel.

Further postponements followed in February 2024 amid a lawyers' strike in Greece, then again in March and October last year.

At the conclusion of the latest hearing, the 32-year-old was convicted of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery.

His punishment was reduced by six months compared to the original decision.

According to Sky Sports, his legal representatives will challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court.

TalkSPORT also reports that individuals close to the player say he rejected opportunities to reach a financial settlement, remaining determined to clear his name.

Despite the court ruling, Maguire was not required to attend in person on Wednesday and is available for Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle.

Harry Maguire is expected to be in action when Manchester United take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on March 4, 2026. Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa.

Source: Getty Images

Maguire's performance and stats this season

The former Leicester City defender, who was involved in a heated clash with Spurs' Cristian Romero, has made 17 appearances this season across all competitions, with a thigh injury limiting his involvement earlier in the campaign.

Since returning to full fitness, he has regained a regular spot in the starting XI under interim manager Michael Carrick.

According to Transfermrkt, he has featured in the last seven fixtures and is expected to line up again as United push to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

With their exits from the FA Cup and the EFL Cup already confirmed, Maguire and his teammates now have only league duties left this season.

That leaves the Premier League as their sole focus, with 10 matches remaining to salvage pride and push for a strong finish in the top flight.

United star Yoro handed 6-month ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leny Yoro received a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding at over 70mph in a residential area.

The Manchester United defender admitted the offence at Crewe Magistrates’ Court and was also fined £666, plus additional costs and a surcharge.

Source: YEN.com.gh