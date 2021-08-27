TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, has said some 'macho' men have very tiny manhood

She said when those heavily built men strip, you see nothing but a little stick hanging

Berla gestured with her finger how the size really looks like to her

Many have been left in surprise and they have reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has said that most ‘macho’ men have very tiny manhood.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi is seen with others, including AJ Pounds, Captain Smart, and another lady as panelists on an episode of her Day Show aired on TV3.

She indicated that those men who have thicker muscles are expected to be thick down there as well, but it is disappointing when some of them strip.

A collage of Berla Mundi. Photo credit; @berlamundi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Berla made faces when she made that revelation and raised her hand to gesture with her finger how the manhood of the macho men look like.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her panelists also aired their views on the matter.

Reaction

Many people seem to be surprised with Berla’s statement that some have asked her how she knew that the macho men are a disappointment in that area.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Alexis, for instance, commented that Berla would bring issues with her statement:

alexis_eskimo: “Eii Berla go bring things.”

Brakatu also wondered how Berla knew when they strip:

iamampaafo_brakatu: “eiiyy Berla..how did you know that when they strip.........”

Ababio was so surprised: ababio_faustina_awurama: “Berla!! Beeerlaaa is the Eiii for mee.”

"I can't believe I wore that"

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi was in the news recently when a throwback video of her dropped online.

She was spotted with a chain around her neck that generated massive reactions online.

When asked by her colleagues why she wore such a chain, Berla Mundi replied that she does not even believe she made such a choice.

Asamoah Gyan's son causes traffic at beach

In other news, Frederick Gyan, the first son of legendary footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has got fans talking with a new photo he shared.

Frederick looks all grown, tall, and with a mustache that got even his father screaming: "Big boy".

Source: Yen.com.gh