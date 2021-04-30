Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, keeps growing bigger, taller, cuter, and more adorable as the days go by.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In some new photos shared on her Instagram page, Lorde is all-grown and full of so much swag that is uncommon with children of her age.

YEN.com.gh brings you twelve adorable photos and videos of Baby Lorde that show how adorable and fast she is growing.

A collage of Baby Lorde and the mother Kafui Danku. Photo credit: @babylordethefirst/Instagram

Source: Instagram

1. Glittering in her plain white dress:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Big girl Lorde's train experience:

3. Big girl studying with a laptop computer:

4. Learning photography at an early age of five:

5. The bubbly Lorde in a good mood all day long:

6. Baby Lorde spends some time with actress Nana Ama McBrown and daughter Baby Maxin:

7. Lorde, like any other kid, loves ice cream:

8. The smart Lorde hangs out at a Lake in Ontario:

9. The adorable Baby Lorde in her good mood:

10. Adorable Lorde went banking with mom:

11. A heartwarming smile to make anyone forget her worries:

11. Dress, pose, demeanour like the little superstar she is:

Baby Lorde's social media activities

YEN.com.gh earlier published a report of Baby Lorde learning photography at age 4.

In other adorable video, Baby Lorde was captured baking sweet cake with her little brother in the kitchen, and she asked the mother to play her music to relax.

She was born in 2016 to her white father, Kojo Pitcher, and she brought untold joy to her parents because Kafui Danku had suffered many miscarriages before she came.

Baby Lorde's Instagram page has been verified, and she is also an ambassador for some brands.

She was also featured in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh about daughters of popular celebrities, including Shatta Wale’s daughter, Stonebwoy’s daughter, and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh