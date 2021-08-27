You have to keep them secret; Akrobeto breaks silence about his look-alike son

Akrobeto has spoken about why he keeps his family hidden from the public

He told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that it is important to keep his family life secret

His funny explanation has attracted comments online

Ghanaian comic actor and television presenter, Akrobeto has spoken about the public finding out about his son in a new interview.

Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he explained why he has kept the identity of his children from the public all these years.

He stated that he doesn't think it is necessary to share details about one's family.

"You have to keep them secretly. You can't bring your son or wife everywhere. If you bring your son outside, what do you gain from it?" questioned Akrobeto.

"What do you want to know all this? What is that? They know I am their father and me too I know my sons. It's not good for you to know them."

Family

Akrobeto's first son, Richard, has a wife and a daughter, and together they live in Brazil.

He married his wife, Mrs. Kyere, in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020.

Richard revealed that his wife is a nurse and at the time they got married in Ghana, she had just finished her national service and was about starting work.

Job

Richard works with a company in Brazil that produces pallets for export.

The young man, though living abroad, has a thriving business in Ghana and has employed a lot of Ghanaians.

He is into transport, a thing that has been his dream job since childhood.

Richard disclosed that he has a fleet of what is commonly known as 207 buses doing business in Ghana.

